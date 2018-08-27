China Industrial Profit Growth Slows in July

BEIJING--China's large industrial firms reported slower profit growth in July, amid softer factory-gate inflation and rising raw material costs, official data showed.

China's industrial profit rose 16.2% from a year earlier in July, compared with a 20% on-year growth in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

In the first seven months of the year, China's industrial profit grew 17.1%, largely holding steady compared with a 17.2% increase in the January-June period this year.

Oil refiners, steel and building material makers contributed more than half of the profit growth for the January-July period, the statistics bureau said.

The debt-to-equity ratio of China's industrial firms remained unchanged at 56.6% at the end of July.

Official data released earlier this month showed that China's producer-price index rose 4.6% in July from a year earlier, compared with a 4.7% increase in June. The input-price index climbed 5.2% in July, compared with a 5.1% growth in June.

