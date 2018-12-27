Log in
China Industrial Profit Records First Drop in Almost Three Years in November

12/27/2018 | 03:09am CET

BEIJING--China's industrial profit dropped for the first time in almost three years in November, due in large part to slower sales, rising costs and lower product prices, official data showed Thursday.

China's industrial profit fell 1.8% from a year earlier in November, compared with a 3.6% increase in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Last time China's industrial companies recorded a drop in profit was in December 2015 when industrial profit declined 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Wind, a local data provider.

China's industrial profit growth has decelerated in recent months, on par with the nation's prevailing economic trend, as its slower credit growth and trade conflict with the U.S. dampened growth momentum.

In the January to November period, China's profit growth rose 11.8% on year, down from 16.3% in the first ten months, according to official data.

Industrial companies' debt-to-asset ratio stood at 56.8% at the end of November, up slightly from 56.7% at the end of October.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

