China Industrial Profit Tumbles as Deflation Bites

BEIJING--Earnings at China's large industrial firms dropped sharply in the first two months of the year, as lower factory-gate prices and slower sales ate into profits, official data showed Wednesday.

China's industrial profits tumbled 14% in the January to February period, extending a 1.9% decrease in December, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Factory-gate prices in automobile, oil refining, steel and chemical all declined in the two month period from a year ago, dropping between 0.4% and 2.5%, dragging on profits of these sectors, the statistics bureau said. The combined decrease in profit shaved the headline profit growth by 14.2 percentage points, it said.

The government releases combined economic data for the months of January and February as the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday shifts every year. Stripping the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, total profits came in largely the same as last year, said Zhu Hong, an economist with the statistics bureau.

China's producer-price index edged up 0.1% in the first two months from a year earlier, official data showed. Economists expect the gauge of factory gate prices to likely see deflation in the coming months.

Manufacturers of consumer profits, such as alcohol and tea, reported profit growth, the bureau said.

