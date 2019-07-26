Log in
China Industrial Profits Decline in June Amid Soft Demand

07/26/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

BEIJING -- Profits for Chinese industrial firms declined last month, adding to signs of sluggish demand for industrial products, official data showed.

Industrial firms' profits were down 3.1% in June from a year earlier, following a 1.1% gain in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

Over the first six months of the year, industrial profits decreased 2.4%, compared with a 2.3% decline in the first five months.

Auto makers reported a near 25% slump in profits in the first half of the year due to weak demand, Zhu Hong, an economist with the statistics bureau, said in a statement accompanying the data.

Oil refineries and steelmakers, hit by rising raw materials prices, reported profit declines of 53.6% and 21.8%, respectively, for the January to June period, according to the statement.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

