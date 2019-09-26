China Industrial Securities International Financia : ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$75,000,000 5.0% GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$200,000,000 5.0% GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited

興 證 國 際 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6058)

ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$75,000,000 5.0%

GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED

AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE

US$200,000,000 5.0% GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020)

Reference is made to the Announcements. Unless the context herein defines otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

On 26 September 2019, the Company, the Guarantor and the Joint Lead Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement in connection with the New Bonds Issue, subsequent to the book building exercise conducted by the Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers of the New Bonds Issue.