China Industrial Securities International Financia : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - CHINA INDUSTRIAL SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED - US$75,000,000 5.0 PER CENT. GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$200,000,000 5.0 PER CENT. GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020)

10/09/2019 | 08:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Bonds are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited

興證國際金融集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6058)

U.S.$75,000,000 5.0 PER CENT. GUARANTEED

BONDS DUE 2020 (THE "BONDS")

(Stock Code: 5713)

(to be consolidated and form a single series with

the U.S.$200,000,000 5.0 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds Due 2020)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited

興證國際證券有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Issue Price: 100.08 per cent.

plus accrued interest from (and including) 30 August 2019 to

(but excluding) 9 October 2019

1

Joint Global Coordinators

China Industrial Securities International

Zhongtai International

Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

China Industrial Securities

Zhongtai International

Orient Securities

International

(Hong Kong)

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Bonds, which will constitute a further issue of, and be consolidated and form a single series with the U.S.$200,000,000 5.0 per cent. guaranteed bonds due 2020 of China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited, guaranteed by China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited as described in the offering circular dated 26 September 2019, by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in, the Bonds is expected to become effective on 10 October 2019.

By order of the Board

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited

Huang Yilin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited are Mr. Huang Yilin (Chairman), four executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Jinguang, Mr. Wang Xiang, Ms. Zeng Yanxia and Ms. Zhang Chunjuan, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Hong Ying, Mr. Tian Li and Mr. Qin Shuo.

2

Disclaimer

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 12:15:06 UTC
