China Industrial Securities International Financia : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - CHINA INDUSTRIAL SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED - US$75,000,000 5.0 PER CENT. GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$200,000,000 5.0 PER CENT. GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2020)

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited

興證國際金融集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6058)

U.S.$75,000,000 5.0 PER CENT. GUARANTEED

BONDS DUE 2020 (THE "BONDS")

(Stock Code: 5713)

(to be consolidated and form a single series with

the U.S.$200,000,000 5.0 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds Due 2020)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited

興證國際證券有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Issue Price: 100.08 per cent.

plus accrued interest from (and including) 30 August 2019 to

(but excluding) 9 October 2019