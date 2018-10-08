Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Injected CNY441.5 Billion via Medium-Term Lending Facility in Sep

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:33am CEST

BEIJING--China's central bank said it injected 441.5 billion yuan ($64.3 billion) of liquidity via its medium-term lending facility in September, as part of its efforts to maintain ample liquidity.

The one-year loans to commercial banks carry an interest rate of 3.3%, unchanged from August, the People's Bank of China said Monday. In August, the central bank injected CNY532 billion through the lending tool.

The central bank said it also pumped CNY47.45 billion into the banking system through its standing lending facility in September.

The PBOC extended a net CNY12.5 billion in loans to three state banks via its pledged supplementary lending facility last month, it said Monday. The tool is typically used to support infrastructure projects.

--Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18aUK TO HELP VIETNAM WITH SMART CITY BUILDING (10/8/18 4 : 10 pm)
PU
11:18aAFRICA RISING : a multidisciplinary program using an integrated systems research
PU
11:18aSCANIA : First Scania gas-powered version of XT delivered to Belgium
PU
11:18aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Supports Efforts to Improve Bhutan's Health Sector
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aEgypt's Hassan Allam plans to list shares in Cairo, London
RE
11:03aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Making the case to invest in Zambia
PU
11:03aUK accountants face possible ban on consultancy work
RE
10:58aGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Africa RISING and partners fight contamination in food chains
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : wins cut to coal carrying costs out of Newcastle
4ICA GRUPPEN : ICA GRUPPEN : stores - September sales figures
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : China sales go into reverse as market stalls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.