China Injected CNY441.5 Billion via Medium-Term Lending Facility in Sep

BEIJING--China's central bank said it injected 441.5 billion yuan ($64.3 billion) of liquidity via its medium-term lending facility in September, as part of its efforts to maintain ample liquidity.

The one-year loans to commercial banks carry an interest rate of 3.3%, unchanged from August, the People's Bank of China said Monday. In August, the central bank injected CNY532 billion through the lending tool.

The central bank said it also pumped CNY47.45 billion into the banking system through its standing lending facility in September.

The PBOC extended a net CNY12.5 billion in loans to three state banks via its pledged supplementary lending facility last month, it said Monday. The tool is typically used to support infrastructure projects.

--Liyan Qi