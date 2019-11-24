Log in
CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT FALSE NEWS

11/24/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED

中 國 創 新 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1217)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT FALSE NEWS

The board of directors ("Board") of China Innovation Investment Limited (the "Company") and its associates (collectively the "Group") recently noticed news reports ("News Reports") about the alleged participation in intelligence and espionage activities by the Company and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xiang Xin ("Mr. Xiang").

The Board hereby solemnly clarifies that the relevant content of Mr. Xiang and the Company's participation in intelligence and espionage activities in these News Reports is purely false and has no factual basis and is completely false. Mr. Xiang and the Company have never participated in any intelligence or espionage activities. The protagonist of the News Reports, the person who claimed to be Wang Liqiang, has never been an employee of the Group.

The company has already referred the matter to the Company's lawyer and will consider taking practical legal action.

By Order of the Board

China Innovation Investment Limited

Xiang Xin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 24 November 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xiang Xin (Chairman) and Mr. Chan Cheong Yee; the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan, Wing Kong Ringo, Mr. Lee Wing Hang and Ms. Zhou Zan. Ms. Kung Ching is an alternate director to Mr. Xiang Xin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Innovation Investment Limited published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 10:07:05 UTC
