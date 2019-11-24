China Innovation Investment : UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED

中 國 創 新 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1217)

UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcement") of China Innovation Investment Limited (the "Company") about the News Reports. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On November 25, 2019, the Company received a notice from executive Director Mr. Xiang Xin ("Mr. Xiang") and the alternate Director Mrs. Kung Ching ("Mrs. Kung"), in which they received a notice from the Investigation Office of the Taoyuan City Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Justice of Taiwan to request cooperation of investigation (the "Investigation Cooperation") on the matter of the News Reports when leaving Taipei Taoyuan Airport. Mr. Xiang and Mrs. Kung have engaged Taiwan lawyers to provide assistance.

In fact, Mr. Xiang and Mrs. Kung knew nothing about the issues exposed in the News Reports. Wang Liqiang was never an employee of the Group. The News Reports were all fictitious and forged.

The Directors confirm that all of the Company's business and operations are as usual, and the News Reports and the Investigation Cooperation will not have any material impact on the business and operations of the Company.

The Company will make further announcements in any material developments in this matter or in accordance with other requirements of the Listing Rules.

