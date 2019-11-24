Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Innovation Investment : UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 11:08pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED

中 國 創 新 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1217)

UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcement") of China Innovation Investment Limited (the "Company") about the News Reports. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On November 25, 2019, the Company received a notice from executive Director Mr. Xiang Xin ("Mr. Xiang") and the alternate Director Mrs. Kung Ching ("Mrs. Kung"), in which they received a notice from the Investigation Office of the Taoyuan City Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Justice of Taiwan to request cooperation of investigation (the "Investigation Cooperation") on the matter of the News Reports when leaving Taipei Taoyuan Airport. Mr. Xiang and Mrs. Kung have engaged Taiwan lawyers to provide assistance.

In fact, Mr. Xiang and Mrs. Kung knew nothing about the issues exposed in the News Reports. Wang Liqiang was never an employee of the Group. The News Reports were all fictitious and forged.

The Directors confirm that all of the Company's business and operations are as usual, and the News Reports and the Investigation Cooperation will not have any material impact on the business and operations of the Company.

The Company will make further announcements in any material developments in this matter or in accordance with other requirements of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

China Innovation Investment Limited

Xiang Xin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

- 1 -

Hong Kong, 25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xiang Xin (Chairman) and Mr. Chan Cheong Yee; the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan, Wing Kong Ringo, Mr. Lee Wing Hang and Ms. Zhou Zan. Ms. Kung Ching is an alternate director to Mr. Xiang Xin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Innovation Investment Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:13aPARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
12:13aBHP : Learn, unlearn and relearn - celebrating reconciliation in education
PU
12:13aKIN MINING NL : Response to ASX 3Y Query
PU
12:13aPERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Daily Net Tangible Asset Statement
PU
12:13aSELECT HARVESTS : Appointment of Non Executive Director - Guy Kingwill
PU
12:12aChina Mengniu Dairy to buy a second Australian dairy firm for $407 million from Kirin
RE
12:11aDEEP YELLOW : 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation
PU
12:11aADACEL TECHNOLOGIES : Change of Address
PU
12:11aNOBLE ENERGY : U.S. commits $430 Million in Insurance to Natural Gas Project in Egypt Insurance will support infrastructure that advances energy security
AQ
12:03aNOMURA : launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group