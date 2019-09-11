|
China Internet Nationwide Financial Services : Amendment to a previously filed 20-F
09/11/2019 | 09:27am EDT
FORM20-F/A
China Internet Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. - CIFS
Filed: September 11, 2019 (period: December 31, 2018)
Amendment to a previously filed 20-F
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 20-F/A
(Amendment No. 1)
(Mark One)
-
] REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 or
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
or
-
] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 or
-
] SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of event requiring this shell company report
For the transition period from ___________________________ to ___________________________
Commission file number 001-38172
CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
British Virgin Islands
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
93 Jianguo Road, No. 6 Building,
11th Floor
Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China 100020
(Address of principal executive offices)
Mr. Jianxin Lin, Chief Executive Officer
93 Jianguo Road, No. 6 Building,
11th Floor
Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China 100020
Telephone: +86 010-5820389
(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)
|
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.
|
|
Title of each class
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share
|
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
|
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act.
|
|
|
|
(Title of Class)
|
|
Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.
|
(Title of Class)
Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.
|
|
The number of outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share is 22,114,188 as of December 31, 2018.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.
[ ] Yes [X] No
If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
[ ] Yes [X] No
Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
[X] Yes [ ] No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files).
[X] Yes [ ] No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer, "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer [ ]
|
Accelerated filer [ ]
|
Non-accelerated filer [X]
|
|
|
Emerging growth company [X]
If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
-
The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.
Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:
|
U.S. GAAP [X]
|
International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Other [ ]
|
|
Standards Board [ ]
If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. [ ] Item 17 [ ] Item 18
If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). [ ] Yes [X] No
(APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PAST FIVE YEARS)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Sections 12, 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court. [ ] Yes [ ] No
|
|
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
Page
|
EXPLANATORY NOTE
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
PART II
|
|
|
ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
|
4
|
|
|
|
PART III
|
|
|
ITEM 19. EXHIBITS
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Amendment No. 1 on Form 20-F/A ("Amendment No. 1") to the Annual Report on Form 20-F of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (the "Company") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "2018 Form 20-F"), is being filed solely to:
-
amend disclosure that appears under the heading "Item 15. Controls and Procedures". In particular, we have corrected references to "December 31, 2017" to "December 31, 2018";
-
update Exhibits 12.1 and 12.2.
Other than as set forth herein, the Company has not modified or updated any other disclosures and has made no changes to the 2018 Form 20-F. Other than as expressly set forth above, this Amendment No. 1 does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any part of the 2018 Form 20-F or reflect any events that have occurred after the 2018 Form 20-F was filed on May 10, 2019. The filing of this Amendment No. 1, and the inclusion of newly executed certifications, should not be understood to mean that any other statements contained in the original filing are true and complete as of any date subsequent to May 10, 2019. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Form 20-F and the documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company subsequent to May 10, 2019, including any amendments to such documents.
|
|
|
|