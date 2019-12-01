Log in
China Investment Development : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND (3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

12/01/2019 | 08:43pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

中國投資開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

  1. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS
    1. POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND
      1. SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Investment Development Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its results (the "2019 Interim Results") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Period") not later than two months after the Period, i.e. on or before 30 November 2019. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the Company is unable to publish the 2019 Interim Results by 30 November 2019 as the Company has not been able to collect the information on some investee companies for compiling the 2019 Interim Results.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results constitutes a non-compliance of Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules. The Company endeavours to publish the 2019 Interim Results as soon as practicable.

1

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 November 2019 and 27 November 2019. As additional time is required for the related matters, the Board meeting has to be further postponed to a later date. The Company will make further announcement(s) in accordance with the Listing Rules as and when necessary.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

As a result of the delay in publication of the 2019 Interim Results and the requirements of Rule 13.50 of the Listing Rules, the Company has applied for the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 December 2019, pending the publication of the Interim Results.

By Order of the Board

China Investment Development Limited

Yang Xiaoqiu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Cheong Yee as executive Director; Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu (Chairman) and Mr. Tom Xie as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Li Li, Mr. Lai Yuen Piu and Ms. Leung Mei Hing Carrie as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

China Investment Development Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:42:10 UTC
