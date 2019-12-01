China Investment Development : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND (3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

中國投資開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Investment Development Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its results (the "2019 Interim Results") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Period") not later than two months after the Period, i.e. on or before 30 November 2019. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the Company is unable to publish the 2019 Interim Results by 30 November 2019 as the Company has not been able to collect the information on some investee companies for compiling the 2019 Interim Results.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results constitutes a non-compliance of Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules. The Company endeavours to publish the 2019 Interim Results as soon as practicable.

