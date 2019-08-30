China Investment Development : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

中國投資開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND

THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Investment Development Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee

Non-executive Director

Ms. YANG Xiaoqiu (Chairman of the Board)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. LI Li

Mr. LAI Yuen Piu

Ms. LEUNG Mei Hing Carrie

The Company has four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves: