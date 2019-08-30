China Investment Development : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
中國投資開發有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 204)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND
THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Investment Development Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Director
Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee
Non-executive Director
Ms. YANG Xiaoqiu (Chairman of the Board)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. LI Li
Mr. LAI Yuen Piu
Ms. LEUNG Mei Hing Carrie
The Company has four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
|
|
|
|
Risk
|
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Management
|
Name of Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. YANG Xiaoqiu
|
-
|
Chairman
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. LI Li
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. LAI Yuen Piu
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. LEUNG Mei Hing Carrie
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
|
|
|
|
