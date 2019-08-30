Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Investment Development : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

中國投資開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND

THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Investment Development Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee

Non-executive Director

Ms. YANG Xiaoqiu (Chairman of the Board)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. LI Li

Mr. LAI Yuen Piu

Ms. LEUNG Mei Hing Carrie

The Company has four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Risk

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Management

Name of Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Ms. YANG Xiaoqiu

-

Chairman

-

-

Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee

-

-

-

Chairman

Mr. LI Li

Chairman

Member

Member

Member

Mr. LAI Yuen Piu

Member

Member

Chairman

Member

Ms. LEUNG Mei Hing Carrie

Member

Member

Member

Member

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

Disclaimer

China Investment Development Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:35:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:57aInterim Report Q2 2019
AQ
04:56aUKRSYBBANK : New rules for cash withdrawal via bank's cash desk
PU
04:56aCFE : Tussentijds rapport per 30 juni 2019
PU
04:56aCFE : Presentatie resultaten van het eerste semester 2019
PU
04:55aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:55aMalaysia's AirAsia cuts Airbus A330neo order plans but adds A321XLR
RE
04:55aPAION : Signs agreement with yorkville about the issue of convertible notes of up to eur 15 million
EQ
04:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield rises on eased U.S.-China trade concerns
AQ
04:51aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : 2019 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:51aOHB : Reorganization of the subsidiaries for ground-based applications and services
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
3BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..
4BMW AG : BMW : MINI at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt.
5CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group