China Investment Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019 AND CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

中 國 投 資 開 發 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019

AND CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 30 August 2019.

The Board also announces that Mr. Chen Yin ceased to be non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Reference is made to the circular of China Investment Development Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.