Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Investment Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019 AND CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

中 國 投 資 開 發 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019

AND CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 30 August 2019.

The Board also announces that Mr. Chen Yin ceased to be non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Reference is made to the circular of China Investment Development Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.

1

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 30 August 2019. Union Registrars Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions (Note )

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1

To consider and adopt the audited consolidated

150,504,200

0

financial statements of the Company and the reports of

(100%)

(0%)

the directors (the "Directors") and the auditor for the

year ended 31 March 2019.

2

(a) To re-elect Mr. Lai Yuen Piu as an independent

150,504,200

0

non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(b) To re-elect Ms. Leung Mei Hing Carrie as an

150,504,200

0

independent non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(c) To re-elect Mr. Li Li as an independent

150,504,200

0

non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(d) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the

150,504,200

0

Directors' remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

3

To re-appoint BDO Limited as the auditor of the

150,504,300

0

Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix

(100%)

(0%)

the auditor's remuneration.

4

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,

150,504,200

0

issue and deal with unissued shares of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

5

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

150,504,300

0

repurchase the Company's issued shares.

(100%)

(0%)

6

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors

150,504,200

0

of the Company by resolution no. 4 to issue shares by

(100%)

(0%)

adding the amount of shares repurchased pursuant to

the general mandate granted by resolution no. 5.

Note: The full text of the resolutions is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

2

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 1,058,185,729 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on or voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM and no Shareholder or parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP

In accordance with Bye-law 153 of the Company's bye-laws, Mr. Chen Yin ("Mr. Chen"), among others, shall retire by rotation at the AGM. Mr. Chen has not offered himself for re-election thereat and thus ceased to be a non-executive Director upon the conclusion of the AGM.

As the Company has lost contact with Mr. Chen for quite some time, the Board is not aware of any disagreement with the Board from Mr. Chen or any matter relating to cessation of his directorship that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

China Investment Development Limited

Yang Xiaoqiu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Cheong Yee as executive Director; Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu (Chairman) as non-executive Director; and Mr. Li Li, Mr. Lai Yuen Piu and Ms. Leung Mei Hing Carrie as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

China Investment Development Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:35:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:57aInterim Report Q2 2019
AQ
04:56aUKRSYBBANK : New rules for cash withdrawal via bank's cash desk
PU
04:56aCFE : Tussentijds rapport per 30 juni 2019
PU
04:56aCFE : Presentatie resultaten van het eerste semester 2019
PU
04:55aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:55aMalaysia's AirAsia cuts Airbus A330neo order plans but adds A321XLR
RE
04:55aPAION : Signs agreement with yorkville about the issue of convertible notes of up to eur 15 million
EQ
04:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield rises on eased U.S.-China trade concerns
AQ
04:51aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : 2019 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:51aOHB : Reorganization of the subsidiaries for ground-based applications and services
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
3BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..
4BMW AG : BMW : MINI at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt.
5CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group