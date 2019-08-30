China Investment Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019 AND CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 1,058,185,729 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on or voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM and no Shareholder or parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP
In accordance with Bye-law 153 of the Company's bye-laws, Mr. Chen Yin ("Mr. Chen"), among others, shall retire by rotation at the AGM. Mr. Chen has not offered himself for re-election thereat and thus ceased to be a non-executive Director upon the conclusion of the AGM.
As the Company has lost contact with Mr. Chen for quite some time, the Board is not aware of any disagreement with the Board from Mr. Chen or any matter relating to cessation of his directorship that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Cheong Yee as executive Director; Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu (Chairman) as non-executive Director; and Mr. Li Li, Mr. Lai Yuen Piu and Ms. Leung Mei Hing Carrie as independent non-executive Directors.