China Investment Fund International Limit : BUSINESS UPDATE

09/08/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00612)

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries "Group") further to the announcements of the Company dated 18 March 2019, 6 June 2019 and 19 June 2019.

The board of directors ("Board") of the Company wishes to inform the market details of all the investments of the Group as at 31 August 2019 as set out below.

As at 31 August 2019

Listed equity securities

Dividend

Accumulated

received/

Particulars

Proportion

unrealised

receivable

Place of

of issued

of investee's

Market

gain/(loss)

during the

Name of investee companies

incorporation

shares held

capital owned

Cost

value

recognised

period

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

Listed equity securities in Hong Kong

Smartac Group China Holdings Limited (00395)

Cayman Islands

197,000,000

3.50%

40,310,886

27,777,000

(12,533,886)

-

Listed equity securities in

The People's Republic of China ("PRC")

Irico Display Devices Co., Ltd. (600707)

PRC

6,540,032

0.18%

45,608,113

32,670,599

(12,937,514)

-

Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd. (002122)

PRC

15,000,001

1.26%

41,700,917

31,550,402

(10,150,515)

-

87,309,030

64,221,001

(23,088,029)

- 1 -

Unlisted equity securities

Dividend

Proportion

received/

of investee's

Accumulated

receivable

Place of

capital

fair value

during

Name of investee company

incorporation

owned

Cost

Fair value

adjustment

the period

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

China Investment Fund

International Securities

Limited ("CIFIS")

Hong Kong

9%

1,800,000

2,122,501

322,501

-

In addition, the Board wishes to inform the market that since the trading suspension on 8 March 2019 of the Company's shares directed by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") pursuant to Section 8 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules ("Section 8 Suspension"), the Board has taken active steps towards trading resumption.

As part of the Company's efforts towards trading resumption, in early May 2019 the directors and the legal advisers of the Company met with the SFC. The Company has since made a submission to the SFC pursuant to Section 9 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules.

The Company will update the market on any substantive development towards trading resumption as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited

Luk Hong Man, Hammond

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Luk Hong Man, Hammond and Mr. Zhang Xi; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Sui Guangyi, Mr. Leung Ka Fai, Mr. Wang Mengtao, and Ms. Ma Xiaoqiu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Jing Siyuan, Mr. Zhang Aimin and Mr. Zhang Qiang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Investment Fund International Holdings Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:11:04 UTC
