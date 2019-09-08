China Investment Fund International Limit : BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00612)

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries "Group") further to the announcements of the Company dated 18 March 2019, 6 June 2019 and 19 June 2019.

The board of directors ("Board") of the Company wishes to inform the market details of all the investments of the Group as at 31 August 2019 as set out below.

As at 31 August 2019

Listed equity securities