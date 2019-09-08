|
China Investment Fund International Limit : BUSINESS UPDATE
09/08/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00612)
BUSINESS UPDATE
This announcement is made by China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries "Group") further to the announcements of the Company dated 18 March 2019, 6 June 2019 and 19 June 2019.
The board of directors ("Board") of the Company wishes to inform the market details of all the investments of the Group as at 31 August 2019 as set out below.
As at 31 August 2019
Listed equity securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
received/
|
|
|
Particulars
|
Proportion
|
|
|
|
|
unrealised
|
receivable
|
|
Place of
|
of issued
|
of investee's
|
|
|
Market
|
|
gain/(loss)
|
during the
|
Name of investee companies
|
incorporation
|
shares held
|
capital owned
|
Cost
|
|
value
|
|
recognised
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
Listed equity securities in Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smartac Group China Holdings Limited (00395)
|
Cayman Islands
|
197,000,000
|
3.50%
|
40,310,886
|
27,777,000
|
(12,533,886)
|
-
|
Listed equity securities in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The People's Republic of China ("PRC")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Irico Display Devices Co., Ltd. (600707)
|
PRC
|
6,540,032
|
0.18%
|
45,608,113
|
32,670,599
|
(12,937,514)
|
-
|
Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd. (002122)
|
PRC
|
15,000,001
|
1.26%
|
41,700,917
|
31,550,402
|
(10,150,515)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87,309,030
|
64,221,001
|
(23,088,029)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unlisted equity securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
Proportion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
received/
|
|
|
of investee's
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
receivable
|
|
Place of
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
fair value
|
|
during
|
Name of investee company
|
incorporation
|
|
owned
|
|
Cost
|
|
Fair value
|
|
adjustment
|
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
China Investment Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited ("CIFIS")
|
Hong Kong
|
9%
|
1,800,000
|
2,122,501
|
322,501
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In addition, the Board wishes to inform the market that since the trading suspension on 8 March 2019 of the Company's shares directed by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") pursuant to Section 8 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules ("Section 8 Suspension"), the Board has taken active steps towards trading resumption.
As part of the Company's efforts towards trading resumption, in early May 2019 the directors and the legal advisers of the Company met with the SFC. The Company has since made a submission to the SFC pursuant to Section 9 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules.
The Company will update the market on any substantive development towards trading resumption as and when appropriate.
By Order of the Board
China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited
Luk Hong Man, Hammond
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 7 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Luk Hong Man, Hammond and Mr. Zhang Xi; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Sui Guangyi, Mr. Leung Ka Fai, Mr. Wang Mengtao, and Ms. Ma Xiaoqiu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Jing Siyuan, Mr. Zhang Aimin and Mr. Zhang Qiang.
Disclaimer
China Investment Fund International Holdings Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:11:04 UTC
|
|