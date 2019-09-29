China Investment Fund International Limit : Interim Report 2019 0 09/29/2019 | 07:13pm EDT Send by mail :

The Board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "period"), together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 1 INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 4 603,022 36,337,968 Net realised gain (loss) on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,858,260 (4,624,798) Net unrealised (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (137,238,802) 15,271,816 Net realised gain on settlement - of futures contracts 8,622,797 Unrealised loss from changes in - fair value of futures contracts (23,653,500) (129,777,520) 31,954,283 Net gain on disposals of - subsidiaries 32,000,100 Administrative expenses (45,489,740) (44,940,089) Finance costs 6 (18,476,568) (12,961,040) (Loss) profit before tax 7 (193,743,828) 6,053,254 Income tax credit 8 19,464,832 - (Loss) profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company (174,278,996) 6,053,254 (Loss) earnings per share 10 - Basic (HK cents) (14.10) 0.50 - Diluted (HK cents) (14.10) 0.49 2 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) (Loss) profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company (174,278,996) 6,053,254 Other comprehensive income (expense) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations (3) 12,334 Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Reclassification of investment revaluation reserve upon disposal of subsidiaries - 34,949,701 Other comprehensive (expense) income for the period, net of tax (3) 34,962,035 Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period attributable to owners of the Company (174,278,999) 41,015,289 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 3 INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2019 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11 9,408,162 7,487,541 Intangible assets 12 13,300,752 10,228,403 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 13 2,122,501 2,302,207 Rental deposit 14 - 5,726,351 24,831,415 25,744,502 Current assets Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 14 22,909,091 261,724,420 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 15 147,490,122 226,126,899 Cash and cash equivalents 322,791,375 304,217,191 493,190,588 792,068,510 Current liabilities Accruals and other payables 15,312,148 18,236,881 Borrowings 16 157,564,516 210,944,796 172,876,664 229,181,677 Net current assets 320,313,924 562,886,833 4 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2019 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Total assets less current liabilities 345,145,339 588,631,335 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 16 175,337,714 200,345,439 Deferred tax liabilities 17 - 19,464,832 175,337,714 219,810,271 Net assets 169,807,625 368,821,064 Capital and reserve Share capital 18 61,836,100 61,836,100 Reserves 107,971,525 306,984,964 Total equity 169,807,625 368,821,064 Net asset value per share 10 0.14 0.30 The condensed consolidated financial statements on pages 2 to 44 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20 August 2019 and are signed on its behalf by: Luk Hong Man, Hammond Zhang Xi Executive Director Executive Director China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 5 INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Share Investment Share Share Exchange option Capital revaluation Accumulated capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve losses Total HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ At 1 January 2019 (audited) 61,836,100 575,477,140 18,340 9,609,749 65,157,684 537,501 (343,815,450) 368,821,064 Loss for the period - - - - - - (174,278,996) (174,278,996) Other comprehensive expense for the period: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - (3) - - - - (3) Total comprehensive expense for the period - - (3) - - - (174,278,996) (174,278,999) Transfer of investment revaluation reserve upon disposal of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - - - (215,000) 215,000 - Dividend declared (note 9) - - - - - - (24,734,440) (24,734,440) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 61,836,100 575,477,140 18,337 9,609,749 65,157,684 322,501 (542,613,886) 169,807,625 At 1 January 2018 (audited) 60,886,100 382,251,415 15,644 9,725,554 65,157,684 (34,949,701) (437,537,848) 45,548,848 Profit for the period - - - - - - 6,053,254 6,053,254 Other comprehensive income for the period: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - 12,334 - - - - 12,334 Reclassification of investment revaluation reserve upon disposals of subsidiaries - - - - - 34,949,701 - 34,949,701 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 12,334 - - 34,949,701 6,053,254 41,015,289 Share options lapsed - - - (115,805) - - 115,805 - At 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 60,886,100 382,251,415 27,978 9,609,749 65,157,684 - (431,368,789) 86,564,137 6 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities (Loss) profit before tax (193,743,828) 6,053,254 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 11 3,088,335 2,774,646 Interest income 4 (332,862) (9,096) Dividend income 4 (270,160) (36,328,872) Interest expense 6 18,476,568 12,961,040 Loss on written off of property, plant and equipment 11 84,444 - Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries - (32,000,100) Net realised (gain) loss on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (6,858,260) 4,624,798 Net unrealised loss (gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 137,238,802 (15,271,816) Net realised gain on settlement of futures contracts - (8,622,797) Unrealised loss from changes in fair value of futures contracts - 23,653,500 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 7 INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (42,316,961) (42,165,443) Decrease (increase) in prepayments, deposits and other receivables 244,541,680 (258,643,563) (Decrease) increase in accruals and other payables (6,767,767) 8,998,422 Net cash inflows from settlement of futures contracts - 8,622,797 Proceeds on disposals of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 46,263,060 13,657,696 Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (98,595,754) (16,782,575) Purchase of available-for-sale financial assets - (1,764,706) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 143,124,258 (288,077,372) 8 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Investing activities 332,862 Interest received 9,096 Dividend received 270,160 36,328,872 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,093,400) - Purchase of intangible asset (3,072,349) - Purchase of equity instruments at fair value (1,235,294) - through other comprehensive income Proceeds from disposal of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive 1,415,000 - income Net cash inflows from disposal - of subsidiaries 99,975,100 Net cash (used in) from investing activities (7,383,021) 136,313,068 Financing activities (20,790,025) - Dividend paid Interest paid (13,455,954) (8,270,153) Proceeds from issue of interest-bearing 92,690,000 bonds 259,823,000 Repayments of interest-bearing bonds (153,500,000) (147,890,000) Proceeds from issue of interest-bearing loans 12,500,000 28,000,000 Repayments of interest-bearing loans (35,200,000) (21,000,000) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (117,755,979) 110,662,847 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,985,258 (41,101,457) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 588,926 (781,428) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 304,217,191 138,446,606 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 322,791,375 Represented by bank balances and cash 96,563,721 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 9 INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 GENERAL INFORMATION

The Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") since 2 January 2002. The address of the registered office of the Company is Unit 6602-03, Level 66, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are investing in listed and unlisted securities.

The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.

The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee"). The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20 August 2019. 10 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies used in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are consistent with those adopted by the Group in its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except for the adoption of the new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "New and Amendments to HKFRSs") (which include all HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the HKICPA that are effective for the first time for the current period's financial statements. The Group has not applied any New and Revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group is currently assessing the impact of the adoption of such New and Revised HKFRSs to the Group but is yet in a position to state whether they would have any material financial impact on the Group's results of operations and financial position. Details of the changes in accounting policies are set out as below: Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") The HKICPA has issued a number of new or amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group: HKFRS 16 Leases HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Amendments to HKFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Amendments to HKAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to HKAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to HKFRSs Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle The application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 11 INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (Continued) HKFRS 16 "Leases" The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 "Leases", and the related interpretations. Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16

The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16.

Definition of a lease

A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under HKFRS 16 at inception or modification date. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed.

As a lessee

Allocation of consideration to components of a contract

For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components.

As a practical expedient, leases with similar characteristics are accounted on a portfolio basis when the Group reasonably expects that the effects on the financial statements would not differ materially from individual leases within the portfolio. 12 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (Continued) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)

As a lessee (Continued)

Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group applies the short term lease recognition exemption to lease of that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not retain a purchase option. It also applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

Right-of-use assets

Except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Except for those that are classified as investment properties and measured under fair value model, right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities.

The cost of right-of-use asset includes: the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 13 INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (Continued) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)

As a lessee (Continued) Right-of-use assets (Continued) an estimation of costs is to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, unless those costs are incurred to produce inventories. Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Leasehold land and building For payments of a property interest which includes both leasehold land and building elements, the entire property is presented as property, plant and equipment of the Group when the payments cannot be allocated reliably between the leasehold land and building elements, except for those that are classified and accounted for as investment properties. Refundable rental deposits Refundable rental deposits paid are accounted under HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments and included in the cost of right-of-use assets. 14 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (Continued) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)

As a lessee (Continued) Lease liabilities

At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognises and measures the lease liability at the present value of lease payments that are unpaid at that date. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable.

The lease payments include: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate;

amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group; and

payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. Variable lease payments that reflect changes in market rental rates are initially measured using the market rental rates as at the commencement date. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are not included in the measurement of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets, and are recognised as expense in the period on which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 15 INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (Continued) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)

As a lessee (Continued) Lease liabilities (Continued)

After the commencement date, lease liabilities are adjusted by interest accretion and lease payments.

The Group remeasures lease liabilities (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use assets) whenever: the lease term has changed or there is a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment.

the lease payments change due to changes in market rental rates following a market rent review/expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate. Lease modifications The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if: the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and

the consideration for the leases increases by an amount commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that stand-alone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. 16 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (Continued) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)

Lease modifications (Continued)

For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification.

Taxation

For the purposes of measuring deferred tax for leasing transactions in which the Group recognises the right-of-use assets and the related lease liabilities, the Group first determines whether the tax deductions are attributable to the right-of-use assets or the lease liabilities. Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16

As a lessee

The Group has applied HKFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 17 INTERIM REPORT 2019 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Changes in Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (Continued) HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)

As a lessee (Continued)

When applying the modified retrospective approach under HKFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the following practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, on lease-by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts: relied on the assessment of whether leases are onerous by applying HKAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" as an alternative of impairment review; elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application; excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with a similar remaining terms for similar class of underlying assets in similar economic environment; and used hindsight based on facts and circumstances as at date of initial application in determining the lease term for the Group's leases with extension and termination options. On transition, the Group has not made any adjustments upon application of HKFRS 16 because the Group elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for lease with lease as the outstanding term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application. 18 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 4. REVENUE Revenue represents interest income from banks and financial institutions and dividend income for the period. An analysis of the Group's revenue for the period is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income from banks and financial institutions 332,862 9,096 Dividend income 270,160 36,328,872 603,022 36,337,968 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 respectively, the Group's revenue was mainly interest income from banks and financial institutions and dividend income from equity investments. The Directors consider that these activities constitute one business segment since the Group only engaged in investing in listed and unlisted securities. Given the nature of the Group's operation is investment holding, it is not considered meaningful to provide a business segment analysis of operating profits. The Group's segment revenue, assets and liabilities for the period, analysed by geographical markets, are as follows: PRC and other Hong Kong jurisdictions Consolidated Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Segment revenue: Interest income from banks and financial institutions 319,583 1,432 13,279 7,664 332,862 9,096 Dividend income 270,160 36,328,872 - - 270,160 36,328,872 589,743 36,330,304 13,279 7,664 603,022 36,337,968 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 19 INTERIM REPORT 2019 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) PRC and other Hong Kong jurisdictions Consolidated 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets* 22,665,425 17,667,249 43,489 48,695 22,708,914 17,715,944 Total assets 425,861,585 800,917,374 92,160,418 16,895,638 518,022,003 817,813,012 Total liabilities 348,211,209 448,990,608 3,169 1,340 348,214,378 448,991,948 Other segment information: Additions to property, plant and equipment 5,093,400 95,000 - 49,540 5,093,400 144,540 Additions to intangible asset 3,072,349 - - - 3,072,349 - The non-current assets information above is based on the locations of the assets and excluded equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") and rental deposit. 6. FINANCE COSTS Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest expenses on: Bank and broker overdrafts 10 325 Interest-bearing loan notes (note 16(a)) 1,085,058 1,083,930 Interest-bearing bonds (note 16(b)) 16,148,270 10,774,520 Interest-bearing loans 1,243,230 1,102,265 18,476,568 12,961,040 20 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 7. (LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE TAX Six months ended 30 June 20192018 HK$HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) (Loss) profit before tax has been arrived at after charging the following items: Directors' remuneration: Fees 2,183,885 2,259,093 Other emoluments 1,736,788 1,275,347 Retirement benefits scheme contributions 18,000 18,000 Other staff costs: Basic salaries and allowances 4,626,424 4,576,890 Retirement benefits scheme contributions 171,965 164,655 Total staff costs (including Directors' remuneration) 8,737,062 8,293,985 Auditor's remuneration 220,000 210,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,088,335 2,774,646 Loss on write-off of property, plant and equipment 84,444 - Net foreign exchange losses 3,038,943 454,278 Operating lease charges in respect of office premises 4,633,772 4,435,879 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 21 INTERIM REPORT 2019 8. INCOME TAX CREDIT No Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided as the Group had no assessable profits in Hong Kong for both periods. There are also no tax liabilities in other jurisdictions. Six months ended 30 June 20192018 HK$HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Deferred taxation Credit for the period (note 17) 19,464,832 - DIVIDENDS

During the period, a final dividend of HK$0.02 (2018: Nil) per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 was declared to the owners of the Company. The aggregate of the final dividends declared in the period amounts to HK$24,734,440 (2018: Nil). NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AND LOSS (EARNINGS) PER SHARE Net asset value per share

The net asset value per share is calculated by dividing the net assets included in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of HK$169,807,625 (31 December 2018: HK$368,821,064) by the number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2019, being 1,236,722,000 (31 December 2018: 1,236,722,000). 22 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 10. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AND LOSS (EARNINGS) PER SHARE (Continued) (Loss) earnings per share The calculation of the basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share is based on: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) (Loss) earnings: (Loss) profit attributable to owners of the Company (174,278,996) 6,053,254 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Shares Shares Shares: Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period used in basic (loss) earnings per share calculation 1,236,722,000 1,217,722,000 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Share options 32,479,790 29,001,650 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period used in diluted (loss) earnings per share calculation 1,269,201,790* 1,246,723,650 No adjustment has been made to the basic loss per share amount for the six months ended 30 June 2019 because the diluted loss per share amount is decreased when taking outstanding share options into account, so the outstanding share options had an anti-dilutive effect on the basic loss per share amount. Accordingly, the diluted loss per share is same as the basic loss per share. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 23 INTERIM REPORT 2019 11. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Carrying amounts as at 1 January 7,487,541 12,898,416 Additions 5,093,400 144,540 Depreciation (3,088,335) (5,555,415) Written off (84,444) - Carrying amounts at end of the period/year 9,408,162 7,487,541 12. INTANGIBLE ASSETS 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Carrying amounts as at 1 January 10,228,403 10,228,403 Additions 3,072,349 - Carrying amounts at end of the period/year 13,300,752 10,228,403 24 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 13. EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Unlisted investments - Equity securities in Hong Kong (note 1) 2,122,501 2,302,207 Particulars of investments in unlisted equity securities held by the Group as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 disclosed pursuant to Chapter 21 of Listing Rules are as follows: Note 1: Unlisted equity securities, at fair value Proportion Dividend % of of received/ gross investee's Accumulated receivable assets Place of capital Fair fair value during of the Name of investee company incorporation owned Cost value adjustment the year Company HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) China Investment Fund International Securities - Limited ("CIFIS") Hong Kong 9% 1,800,000 2,122,501 322,501 0.41% At 31 December 2018 (audited) China Investment Fund International - Securities Limited ("CIFIS") Hong Kong 15% 1,764,706 2,302,207 537,501 0.28% The above unlisted equity investments represent the Group's equity interest in a private entity established in Hong Kong. The Directors of the Company have elected to designate these investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI as they believe recognising short-term fluctuations in these investments' fair value in profit or loss would not be consistent with the Group's strategy of holding these investments for long-term purposes and realising their performance potential in the long run. During the period, the Group disposed of 6% equity interest in CIFIS to an independent third party in April 2019 for a consideration of HK$1,415,000 and no realised gain (loss) on disposal of equity instruments at FVTOCI was resulted. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 25 INTERIM REPORT 2019 14. PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Other prepayments 112,065 87,367 Rental deposits 5,825,780 5,726,351 Due from brokers (note a) 16,396,952 257,179,136 Other deposits and receivables 574,294 4,457,917 22,909,091 267,450,771 Portion classified as non-current assets - (5,726,351) 22,909,091 261,724,420 Note a: The balances represent the cash account balances in the brokers that are used for investing in securities and financial derivative contracts. The management of the Company monitors the credit risk on these brokers on a regular basis. None of the above assets is either past due or impaired. The financial assets included in the above balances relate to receivables for which there was no recent history of default. 26 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 15. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Financial assets mandatorily measured at FVTPL: - Equity securities in Hong Kong (note 1) 71,306,750 216,704,800 - Equity securities in the PRC (note 1) 76,183,372 9,422,099 147,490,122 226,126,899 Note 1: Particulars of investments of listed equity securities held by the Group as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 disclosed pursuant to Chapter 21 of the Listing Rules are as follows: Dividend Number Proportion Accumulated Net assets received/ % of gross of issued of investee's unrealised attributable receivable assets Place of shares/ interest Market gain (loss) to the during the of the Name of investee companies incorporation units held held Cost value recognised Company period/year Company HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$'000 HK$ At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Listed equity securities in Hong Kong - Smartac Group China Holdings Cayman Islands 197,000,000 3.50% 40,310,886 41,370,000 1,059,114 12,608 7.99% Limited (note a) - MTR Corporation Limited (note b) Hong Kong 148,000 Less than 7,609,000 7,784,800 175,800 4,352 1.50% 0.01% - China Petroleum & Chemical PRC 930,000 Less than 4,948,600 4,938,300 (10,300) 7,485 0.95% Corporation (note c) 0.01% - Link Real Estate Investment Trust Hong Kong 50,000 Less than 4,835,200 4,800,000 (35,200) 4,488 0.93% (note d) 0.01% - China Mobile Limited (note e) Hong Kong 71,000 Less than 5,008,100 5,051,650 43,550 4,165 0.98% 0.01% - China Shenhua Energy Company PRC 450,000 Less than 7,683,610 7,362,000 (321,610) 10,523 1.42% Limited (note f) 0.01% 70,395,396 71,306,750 911,354 Listed equity securities in PRC - Irico Display Devices Co., Ltd. PRC 6,540,032 0.18% 45,608,113 37,275,739 (8,332,374) 42,672 7.20% (note g) - Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd. PRC 15,000,001 1.26% 41,700,917 38,907,633 (2,793,284) 48,876 7.51% (note h) 87,309,030 76,183,372 (11,125,658) China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 27 INTERIM REPORT 2019 15. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) Note 1: Particulars of investments of listed equity securities held by the Group as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 disclosed pursuant to Chapter 21 of the Listing Rules are as follows: (Continued) Dividend Proportion Accumulated received/ % of gross Particulars of investee's unrealised Net assets receivable assets Place of of issued interest Market gain (loss) attributable to during the of the Name of investee companies incorporation shares held owned Cost value recognised the Company year Company HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$'000 HK$ At 31 December 2018 (audited) Listed equity securities in Hong Kong Smartac Group China Holdings Cayman Islands 197,000,000 3.50% 40,310,886 177,300,000 136,989,114 4,257 - 21.68% Limited The Hong Kong and China Gas Hong Kong 620,000 Less than 9,958,940 10,044,000 85,060 2,435 - 1.23% Company Limited 0.01% Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Hong Kong 88,000 Less than 19,874,840 19,940,800 65,960 2,623 - 2.44% Limited 0.01% Tencent Holdings Limited Cayman Islands 30,000 Less than 8,967,960 9,420,000 452,040 807 - 1.15% 0.01% 79,112,626 216,704,800 137,592,174 Listed equity securities in PRC Irico Display Devices Co., Ltd. PRC 1,880,000 0.05% 18,797,786 9,422,099 (9,375,687) 10,693 - 1.15% 28 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 15. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) A brief description of the business and financial information of the listed investee companies extracted from their latest published annual reports is as follows: Notes: Smartac Group China Holdings Limited ("Smartac") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 395). Smartac was principally engaged in (i) software sales and O2O consultation services; (ii) digital advertising platform and related solutions services and (iii) marketing strategy and management services in the operation of online shops on e-commerce platform.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the audited consolidated loss attributable to owners of Smartac was approximately RMB56,688,000 and the basic loss per share was RMB1.17 cents. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to owners of Smartac was approximately RMB275,718,000. No dividend was received during the period. MTR Corporation Limited ("MTR") was incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 66). MTR was principally engaged in the following core businesses - railway design, construction, operation, maintenance and investment in Hong Kong, Macau, the Mainland of China and a number of overseas cities; project management in relation to railway and property development businesses in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China; station commercial business including leasing of station retail space, leasing of advertising space inside trains and stations and enabling of telecommunication services on the railway system in Hong Kong; property business including property development and investment, management and leasing management of investment properties (including shopping malls and offices) in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China; investment in Octopus Holdings Limited; and provision of railway management, engineering and technology training.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the audited consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of MTR was approximately HK$16,008 million and the basic earnings per share was HK$2.64. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to shareholders of MTR was approximately HK$180,447 million. No dividend was received during the period. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 29 INTERIM REPORT 2019 15. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) Notes: (Continued) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("China Petroleum & Chemical") was incorporated in the PRC and as a joint stock limited company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 386) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600028.SH). China Petroleum & Chemical was principally engaged in the oil and gas and chemical operations and businesses, including: (i) the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas; (ii) the refining, transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil and petroleum product; and (iii) the production and sale of chemical.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the audited consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of China Petroleum & Chemical was approximately RMB63,089 million. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to shareholders of China Petroleum & Chemical was approximately RMB717,284 million. No dividend was received during the period. Link Real Estate Investment Trust ("Link Real Estate") was incorporated in Hong Kong and its units are listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Exchange (stock code: 823). Link Real Estate was principally engaged in investing in real estate (other than real estate of a residential, hotel or serviced apartment nature) and undertaking property development and related activities in respect of all types of developments that contain retail and/or commercial portions.

For the year ended 31 March 2019, the audited consolidated profit attributable to unitholders of Link Real Estate was approximately HK$20,329 million and the net assets per unit attributable to unitholders was HK$89.48. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to unitholders of Link Real Estate was approximately HK$188,739 million. No dividend was received during the period. 30 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 15. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) Notes: (Continued) China Mobile Limited ("China Mobile") was incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed both on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 941) and New York Stock Exchange (stock code: CHL). China Mobile was principally engaged in provision of telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and in Hong Kong.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the audited consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders of China Mobile was approximately RMB117,781 million and the basic earnings per share was RMB5.75. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to equity shareholders of China Mobile was approximately RMB1,052,405 million. No dividend was received during the period. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited ("China Shenhua") was incorporated in the PRC and as a joint stock limited company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1088) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601088.SH). China Shenhua was principally engaged in (i) the production and sale of coal; and (ii) the generation and sale of coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the audited consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of China Shenhua was approximately RMB44,137 million and the basic earnings per share was RMB2.219. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to equity holders of China Shenhua was approximately RMB331,693 million. No dividend was received during the period. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 31 INTERIM REPORT 2019 15. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) Notes: (Continued) Irico Display Devices Co., Ltd. ("Irico Display") was incorporated in the PRC and its shares are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600707. SH). Irico Display was principally engaged in development, production and sales of electronic information display devices in China and Internationally.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the audited consolidated profit attributable to owners of Irico Display was approximately RMB61,022,000 and the basic earnings per share was RMB0.02. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to owners of Irico Display was approximately RMB20,420 million. No dividend was received during the period. Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd. ("Tianma Bearing") was incorporated in the PRC and its shares are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002122.SZ). Tianma Bearing was principally engaged in the bearing and machine tool business. Its main products include bearings, round bars, machine tools, and agricultural and pastoral products. For the year ended 31 December 2018, the audited consolidated loss attributable to owners of Tianma Bearing was approximately RMB634,975,000 and the basic loss per share was RMB0.53. At 31 December 2018, its audited consolidated net assets value attributable to equity holders of Tiannma Bearing was approximately RMB3,211 million. No dividend was received during the period. The fair value of these listed securities are based on their closing prices quoted in active markets. 32 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 16. BORROWINGS 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Interest-bearing loan notes, unsecured (a) 42,300,377 42,277,817 Interest-bearing bonds, unsecured (b) 290,601,853 346,312,418 Interest-bearing loans, unsecured (c) - 22,700,000 332,902,230 411,290,235 Less: Amount classified as current liabilities (157,564,516) (210,944,796) Amount classified as non-current liabilities 175,337,714 200,345,439 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 33 INTERIM REPORT 2019 16. BORROWINGS (Continued) Interest-bearing loan notes

The Company issued unsecured interest-bearing loan notes (the "Notes") to independent private investors through the placing agent in an aggregate principal amount of HK$30,000,000 with effective dates of 29 April 2015 and 30 April 2015 which are repayable on the date falling 8 years from the date of issue of the Notes, which are 28 April 2023 and 29 April 2023 respectively, and a principal amount of HK$12,500,000 with effective date of 9 September 2015 which is repayable on the date falling 8 years of the date of issue of the Notes (the "Maturity Dates"). The Company has the right at any time after the second year of the issue date of the Notes to the Maturity Dates to redeem the whole or part of the outstanding Notes at the redemption amount with not less than 15 business days written notice, specifying the amount to be redeemed and the date of such redemption (the "Redemption Right"). But the noteholders have no right to require the Company to redeem the Notes before the Maturity Dates.

The Notes carry interest at the fixed rate of 5% per annum payable semiannually in arrears on 31 March and 30 September in each year ("Interest Payment Date"), provided that the first Interest Payment Date shall fall on 31 March 2016 and the final repayment of the interest shall be on the Maturity Date.

The Redemption Right is regarded as embedded derivative in the host contract. The Redemption Right is not recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements since the redemption is at the discretion of the Company and the Directors consider that the probability of exercise of the Redemption Right is remote. The Directors have assessed the fair values of the Redemption Right at initial recognition and at the end of the reporting period and consider that the fair values were insignificant. Accordingly, the fair value of the Redemption Right was not accounted for in the condensed consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2019. 34 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 16. BORROWINGS (Continued) Interest-bearing loan notes (Continued)

The Notes are measured at amortised cost, using the effective interest method. The effective interest rates of the Notes range from 5.08% p.a. to 5.15% p.a..

The Notes recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Group are calculated as follows: HK$ At 1 January 2018 42,234,394 Effective interest expenses 2,168,419 Interest paid/payables (2,124,996) At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 42,277,817 Effective interest expenses (note 6) 1,085,058 Interest paid/payables (1,062,498) At 30 June 2019 42,300,377 Interest-bearing bonds

During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company has issued and repaid unsecured interest-bearing bonds with aggregate principal amounts of HK$96,000,000 and HK$153,500,000 (31 December 2018: HK$469,824,284 and HK$285,228,000) respectively, which bear interests ranging from 0.50% p.a. to 18% p.a. (31 December 2018: 0.36% p.a. to 18% p.a.) and with maturity dates ranging from three months to two years (31 December 2018: three months to eight years). China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 35 INTERIM REPORT 2019 16. BORROWINGS (Continued) Interest-bearing bonds (Continued)

The interest-bearing bonds recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Group is calculated as follows: HK$ At 1 January 2018 178,167,349 Issued during the year 449,132,805 Repaid during the year (285,228,000) Effective interest expenses 27,631,346 Interest paid/payables (23,391,082) At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 346,312,418 Issued during the period 92,690,000 Repaid during the period (153,500,000) Effective interest expenses (note 6) 16,148,270 Interest paid/payables (11,048,835) At 30 June 2019 290,601,853 Interest-bearing loans

As at 30 June 2019, the Company had no outstanding unsecured loans (31 December 2018: with principal amount in aggregate of HK$22,700,000) from independent third parties, which bear interest at 1% per month and will mature within three months from the reporting dates. 36 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 17. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS/LIABILITIES The following are the major deferred tax liabilities and assets recognised and movements during the current period and prior year. Unrealised gain on financial assets at FVTPL Tax losses Total HK$ HK$ HK$ At 1 January 2018 (audited) - - - Charge (credit) to profit or loss 22,702,710 (3,237,878) 19,464,832 At 31 December 2018 (audited) 22,702,710 (3,237,878) 19,464,832 (Credit) charge to profit or loss (note 8) (22,702,710) 3,237,878 (19,464,832) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) - - - China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 37 INTERIM REPORT 2019 18. SHARE CAPITAL Number of ordinary shares of HK$0.05 Nominal each value HK$ Authorised: At 1 January 2018, 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 4,000,000,000 200,000,000 Issued and fully paid: At 1 January 2018 and 30 June 2018 1,217,722,000 60,886,100 Issue of shares under placement of shares 19,000,000 950,000 At 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 1,236,722,000 61,836,100 19. SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company's share option scheme (the "Scheme") was adopted pursuant to a resolution passed on 27 June 2011. The purpose of the Scheme is to enable the Company to grant options to selected participants as incentives and/or rewards for their contribution and support to the Company. Under the Scheme, the Board of Directors of the Company may grant options to eligible employees and executives, including all the Directors of the Company and any substantial shareholders as defined in the Listing Rules to subscribe for shares in the Company. The maximum number of shares in respect of which options may be granted under the Scheme must not in aggregate exceed 332,106,000, representing 30% of the shares of the Company in issue from time to time. The number of shares in respect of which options may be granted to any individual is not permitted to exceed 1% of the shares of the Company in issue during the twelve-month period before the date of grant, unless with prior approval from the Company's shareholders. 38 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 19. SHARE OPTION SCHEME (Continued) Share options granted must be taken up within 21 days of the date of grant, upon payment of HK$1 on the acceptance. Options may be exercised in accordance with the terms of the Scheme at any time during a period to be notified by the Board of Directors to each grantee but must not be exercised after the expiry of ten years from the date of grant of the option. There is no minimum period for which an option must be held or a performance target that must be achieved before an option can be exercised specified in the terms of the Scheme. However, the Board of Directors may provide restrictions on the exercise of an option during the period an option may be exercised including, if appropriate, a minimum period for which an option must be held or a performance target which must be achieved before an option can be exercised. The exercise price is determined by the Board of Directors, and should not be less than the higher of (i) the closing price of the shares as stated in the daily quotations sheets issued by the Stock Exchange on the date of offer of the option, which must be a business day, (ii) the average of the closing prices of the shares as stated in the daily quotations sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the date of offer of the option and (iii) the nominal value of the Share on the date of offer of the option. The Scheme will remain in force for a period of 10 years commencing on 27 June 2011. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 39 INTERIM REPORT 2019 19. SHARE OPTION SCHEME (Continued) The following table disclosed details of the Company's share options under the Scheme held by directors, employees and other participants and the movements during the six months ended 30 June 2019: Outstanding Outstanding number of number Granted Exercised Expired Lapsed share options Date of Exercise Exercisable of share during the during the during the during the at 30 June Grantee Grant price period up to options period period period period 2019 HK$ Executive Directors Luk Hong Man, Hammond 17/6/2015 0.729 16/6/2025 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 Zhang Xi 17/6/2015 0.729 16/6/2025 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 Non-executive Directors Leung Ka Fai 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 Wang Mengtao 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 Ma Xiaoqiu 29/8/2017 2.250 29/8/2027 Independent Non-executive Directors Jing Siyuan 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 Zhang Aimin 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 Zhang Qiang 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 Sub-total Employees and other participants 17/6/2015 0.728 16/6/2025 15/11/2016 0.808 15/11/2026 776,597 - - - - 776,597 5,300,000 - - - - 5,300,000 776,597 - - - - 776,597 5,300,000 - - - - 5,300,000 3,000,000 - - - - 3,000,000 3,000,000 - - - - 3,000,000 1,200,000 - - - - 1,200,000 800,000 - - - - 800,000 800,000 - - - - 800,000 800,000 - - - - 800,000 21,753,194 - - - - 21,753,194 776,596 - - - - 776,596 9,950,000 - - - - 9,950,000 Total 32,479,790 - - - - 32,479,790 For the six months ended 30 June 2019, no options had been lapsed, granted, exercised and expired under the Scheme (31 December 2018: 500,000 share options have lapsed, no options were granted, exercised and expired). 40 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 20. RELATED PARTY AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS Compensation of key management personnel

The remuneration of key management personnel during the period was as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Directors' fee 2,183,885 2,259,093 Other emoluments 1,736,788 1,275,347 Retirement benefits scheme contributions 18,000 18,000 3,938,673 3,552,440 The remuneration of Directors and key executives is determined by the remuneration committee having regard to the performance of individuals and market trends. Investment management fee

On 4 July 2017, the Company and Fundamental Dynamics (HK) Limited (currently named as "Tianhe Quant Asset Management Limited") ("Tianhe"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an investment management agreement pursuant to which Tianhe shall act as the investment manager of the Company from 5 July 2017 to 4 July 2019. Under the investment management agreement, the investment management fee payable to the investment manager was HK$220,000 per month together, with expenses reimbursement up to a maximum amount of HK$1,390,000, HK$2,840,000 and HK$1,450,000 respectively for each of the years ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019. The investment manager is a connected person of the Company pursuant to the Rule 21.13 of the Listing Rules. As Tianhe (the investment manager) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the transaction with Tianhe is eliminated on consolidation and will not be considered a connected transaction under the Listing Rules. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 41 INTERIM REPORT 2019 RELATED PARTY AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Investment management fee (Continued)

The Company has renewed the engagement under the investment management agreement of July 2017 by entering into an investment management agreement dated 4 July 2019 with Tianhe whereby Tianhe would provide investment management services to the Company from 5 July 2019 to 4 July 2021. OPERATING LEASE COMMITMENTS The Group as lessee

At the end of the current interim period, the Group had commitments for future minimum lease payments under operating leases in respect of office premises as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (audited) Within one year 2,374,727 6,438,632 Operating lease payments represent rental payable by the Group for its office premises. Leases are negotiated and fixed for a term of three years. 42 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 22. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis Some of the Group's financial assets and liabilities are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets are determined, as well as the levels of the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised (levels 1 to 3) based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements is observable. Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market date (unobservable inputs). Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Assets Financial assets at FVTPL - Listed equity securities (note a) 147,490,122 - - 147,490,122 Equity instruments at FVTOCI (note b) - - 2,122,501 2,122,501 Total 147,490,122 - 2,122,501 149,612,623 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 43 INTERIM REPORT 2019 22. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ At 31 December 2018 (audited) Assets Financial assets at FVTPL - Listed equity securities (note a) 226,126,899 - - 226,126,899 Equity instruments at FVTOCI (note b) - - 2,302,207 2,302,207 Total 226,126,899 - 2,302,207 228,429,106 Notes: The fair value of listed equity securities classified as Level 1 is determined by the closing price quoted in an active market. The fair value of unlisted equity securities classified as Level 3 is determined by management's valuation assessment. 23. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities (31 December 2018: Nil). 44 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL REVIEW During the period, the Group reported a loss of HK$174.3 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: profit of HK$6.1 million). The loss for the period was primarily due to (i) a net unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") of HK$137,239,000 while net unrealised gain of HK$15,272,000 was recorded for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and (ii) an increase in finance costs of HK$5,516,000 as compared with corresponding period in 2018. For the period, the Group recorded a revenue of HK$603,000 (six months ended June 2018: HK$36,338,000), a decrease of HK$35,735,000 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018. The Group recorded a net realised gain on disposal of financial assets at FVTPL of HK$6,858,000 (six months ended June 2018: net realised loss on disposal of HK$4,625,000). The Group recorded a net unrealised loss on financial assets at FVTPL of HK$137,239,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: net unrealised gain of HK$15,272,000). The Group made a net realised gain on settlement of futures contracts of HK$Nil (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$8,623,000). The Group made an unrealised loss from changes in fair value of futures contracts of HK$Nil (six months ended June 2018: HK$23,654,000). China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 45 INTERIM REPORT 2019 SECURITIES INVESTMENTS The Board exercised caution while actively managing its investment portfolio in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policy for the best interests for our shareholders. Investment in listed securities As at 30 June 2019, the Group held listed securities classified under financial assets at FVTPL of HK$147,490,000 (31 December 2018: HK$226,127,000). Investment in unlisted securities As at 30 June 2019, the Group's investment in unlisted securities classified under equity instrument at FVTOCI consisted of 9% equity interest in China Investment Fund International Securities Limited ("CIFIS") of HK$2,123,000 (31 December 2018: HK$2,302,000). CIFIS is incorporated in Hong Kong and principally engaged in the securities business. INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO We divide our strategy into three categories, namely long-term holding investment, mid-term private equity and venture capital and short-term trading of securities and other financial instruments. The main sectors of our investments as at 30 June 2019 were e-commerce & internet services, telecommunication, energy and commerce and industry. 46 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES The Group had cash and cash equivalents of HK$322,791,000 as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: HK$304,217,000) representing 62.3% (31 December 2018: 37.2%) of the Group's total assets. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had long-term debts which are unsecured interest-bearing loan notes and unsecured interest-bearing bonds in total amount of HK$175,338,000 (31 December 2018: HK$200,345,000). Apart from the long-term debts, the Group had short-term debts consisting of unsecured interest-bearing bonds of HK$157,565,000 (31 December 2018: unsecured interest-bearing bonds and unsecured interest- bearing loans of HK$210,945,000). As at 30 June 2019, the Group's gearing ratio was 6.0% (31 December 2018: 29.0%), being the ratio of net debts (total borrowings, net of cash and cash equivalents) to total equity. FOREIGN CURRENCY EXPOSURE Most of the business transactions of the Group are denominated in Hong Kong dollars and Renminbi ("RMB"). The Group closely monitors the fluctuation in these currencies and take actions as appropriate. As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not engage in currency hedging. During the period, the Group had financial assets of HK$92,391,255 (2018: HK$16,892,246) which was denominated in RMB. The Group does not have any foreign currency hedging policy. However, the Group monitors foreign exchange exposure and will take hedging or other actions as appropriate. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 47 INTERIM REPORT 2019 CAPITAL STRUCTURE The shares of the Company are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. During the period, there was no movements in the Company's share capital. Following a placing in September 2018, the Company obtained gross proceeds of HK$200.0 million. Up to the end of 2018, the Company used HK$75.8 million (or 38% of the gross proceeds) to invest in listed securities and HK$29.3 million (or 15% of the gross proceeds) for general working capital purposes. During the period, the Company fully utilized the balance of the gross proceeds in the amount of HK$94.9 million, of which HK$68.5 million was used to invest in listed securities (namely, listed equity securities in Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd. (HK$41.7 million) and Irico Display Devices Co., Ltd. (HK$26.8 million)) and HK$26.4 million was used for general working capital purposes. COMMITMENTS Details of the commitments of the Group are set out in note 21 to this report. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not have material contingent liabilities (31 December 2018: Nil). EMPLOYEE AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As at 30 June 2019, the Group had 27 employees and 9 Directors. The Group's remuneration policies are in line with prevailing market practice and are determined on the basis of the performance and experience of individual employees. 48 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES During the period, there was no material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries by the Group. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board did not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the period. TRADING IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES On 8 March 2019, the Securities & Futures Commission ("SFC") directed the Stock Exchange to suspend trading in the shares of the Company with effect from 9 a.m. on 8 March 2019. On 18 March 2019, the Company announced that: on 8 March 2019, the SFC informed the Company its decision to exercise its power under section 8(1) of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (Cap. 571V) to direct the Stock Exchange to suspend trading in the shares of the Company

on 8 March 2019, the SFC visited the premises of the Company with a search warrant for the purpose of obtaining documents and information in relation to an investigation and seized certain documents

there have been no charges laid or arrests made in connection with the execution of the search warrant Trading in the shares of the Company remained suspended as at the date of the publication of this report. Based on the Board's assessment, the Board confirms that, the Group's operations have not been materially adversely affected. The Board also confirms that it has taken the appropriate steps for the purpose of resuming trading in the Company's shares and preserving the operations and business of the Company. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 49 INTERIM REPORT 2019 PROSPECT In the first half of 2019, the ten-year US treasury bond yield was lower than the 3-month treasury bond yield. To mitigate the negative impact of inverted yield curve on the economy, the US Federal Reserve cut the interest rate by a quarter point, the first cut since 2008 financial crisis, and has plans for another rate cut later this year. The escalation of trade tensions between the US and the rest of the world provides an additional source of concern about the global economic slowdown. Under such highly uncertain investment environment, the Directors will take prudent strategies to manage our portfolio. DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES AND THE UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND ANY ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS As at 30 June 2019, the interests and short positions of each Director and the chief executives of the Company in the shares and the underlying shares of the Company and any associated corporations (as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"), as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO; or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies (the "Model Code") were as follows: Long positions in shares as at 30 June 2019 Approximate Number of percentage of Name of Director Capacity Notes shares shareholding Sui Guangyi ("Mr. Sui") Beneficial owner 149,582,400 12.10% Mr. Sui Interest of controlled (1) 198,030,400 16.01% corporation Ma Xiaoqiu Beneficial owner 10,520,000 0.85% 50 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES AND THE UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND ANY ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) Long positions in underlying shares as at 30 June 2019 Number of Approximate underlying percentage of Name of Director Capacity Notes shares shareholding Luk Hong Man, Hammond Beneficial owner (2) 6,076,597 0.49% Zhang Xi Beneficial owner (2) 6,076,597 0.49% Wang Mengtao Beneficial owner (3) 3,000,000 0.24% Leung Ka Fai Beneficial owner (3) 3,000,000 0.24% Jing Siyuan Beneficial owner (3) 800,000 0.06% Zhang Aimin Beneficial owner (3) 800,000 0.06% Zhang Qiang Beneficial owner (3) 800,000 0.06% Ma Xiaoqiu Beneficial owner (4) 1,200,000 0.10% Notes: These shares are held by HK DYF Int'l Holding Group Limited, which is held as to 68.72% by Shenzhen Ding Yi Feng Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. which is held as to 26% and controlled by Mr. Sui. Mr. Sui is deemed to be interested in these shares by virtue of the SFO. 776,597 share options are at an exercise price of HK$0.729 per share of the Company with exercise period from 17 June 2015 to 16 June 2025. 5,300,000 share options are at an exercise price of HK$0.808 per share of the Company with exercise period from 16 November 2016 to 15 November 2026. These share options are at an exercise price of HK$0.808 per share of the Company with exercise period from 16 November 2016 to 15 November 2026. These share options are at an exercise price of HK$2.25 per shares of the Company with exercise period from 30 August 2017 to 29 August 2027. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 51 INTERIM REPORT 2019 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES AND THE UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND ANY ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) Long positions in underlying shares as at 30 June 2019 (Continued) Save as disclosed above, at 30 June 2019, none of the Directors nor the chief executive of the Company had or was deemed to have any interests or short positions in shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations as recorded in the register required to be maintained under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER As at 30 June 2019, the following person's interest in 5% or more in the shares and underlying shares of the Company have been notified to the Company or recorded in the register of interest in shares and short positions required to be kept under Section 336 of the SFO: Approximately percentage of total issued Number of share capital of Name Shares Type of interest the Company HK DYF Int'l Holding Group 198,030,400 Beneficial owner 16.01% Limited Shenzhen Ding Yi Feng Enterprise 198,030,400 Interest of controlled 16.01% Management Co., Ltd. (Note 1) corporation Mr. Sui (Note 2) 347,612,800 Beneficial owner and 28.11% Interest of controlled corporation 52 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER (Continued) Note 1: Shenzhen Ding Yi Feng Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. is deemed to be interested in 198,030,400 shares through its controlled corporation, HK DYF Int'l Holding Group Limited. Note 2: 198,030,400 of these shares are held by HK DYF Int'l Holding Group Limited, which is held as to 68.72% by Shenzhen Ding Yi Feng Enterprise Management Co., Ltd., which is held as to 26% and controlled by Mr. Sui. Mr. Sui is deemed to be interested in these shares by virtue of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, the Directors are not aware of any person who has an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company (which is discloseable under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO), or is directly or is indirectly interested in 5% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at general meetings of any other member of the Group (which is discloseable under the Listing Rules). PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the period, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. Upon enquiry by the Company, all Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code throughout the period. China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited 53 INTERIM REPORT 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company had complied with all the applicable provisions of the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code Provision") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, except for the deviation set out as below. Code Provision E.1.2 stipulates that the Chairman of the Board should attend the annual general meeting. The Chairman of the Board had not attended the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15 May 2019. The Chairman of the Board will endeavour to attend all future annual general meetings of the Company unless unexpected or special circumstances prevent him from doing so. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee currently comprised solely of independent non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Jing Siyuan (chairman), Mr. Zhang Aimin and Mr. Zhang Qiang. The primary duties of the Audit Committee are to review and supervise the financial reporting process and internal control system of the Group. The unaudited interim results and unaudited condensed consolidated financial information of the Group for the period have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board on 20 August 2019. By Order of the Board China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited Luk Hong Man, Hammond Executive Director Hong Kong, 20 August 2019 As at the date of this report, the executive Directors are Mr. Luk Hong Man, Hammond and Mr. Zhang Xi; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Sui Guangyi, Mr. Leung Ka Fai, Mr. Wang Mengtao and Ms. Ma Xiaoqiu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Jing Siyuan, Mr. Zhang Aimin and Mr. Zhang Qiang. 54 China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited INTERIM REPORT 2019 Attachments Original document

