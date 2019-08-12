Log in
China Investment and Finance : NET ASSET VALUE (in PDF)

08/12/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 投 融 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1226)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 July 2019, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of the

Company was approximately HK$0.12.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Cheong Yee as executive Director; Mr. Liao Jintian, Mr. Wu Qi and Mr. Fong On Shek as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Luk Simon, Ms. Liu Xiaoyin and Mr. Hon Leung as independent non-executive Directors.

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

Disclaimer

China Investment and Finance Group Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:45:03 UTC
