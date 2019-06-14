China Investment and Finance : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 投 融 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1226)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Investment and Finance Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 27 June 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

China Investment and Finance Group Limited

CHAN Cheong Yee

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee as executive Director; Mr. LIAO Jintian, Mr. WU Qi and Mr. FONG On Shek as non-executive Directors; and Mr. LUK Simon, Ms. LIU Xiaoyin and Mr. HON Leung as independent non-executive Directors.