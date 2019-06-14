Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Investment and Finance : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 投 融 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1226)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Investment and Finance Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 27 June 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

China Investment and Finance Group Limited

CHAN Cheong Yee

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee as executive Director; Mr. LIAO Jintian, Mr. WU Qi and Mr. FONG On Shek as non-executive Directors; and Mr. LUK Simon, Ms. LIU Xiaoyin and Mr. HON Leung as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Investment and Finance Group Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aBLUEBIRD BIO : Presents Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Data from Clinical Studies of LentiGlobin® Gene Therapy for Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia (TDT) at 24th European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
BU
05:32aBANK OF BARODA : 6 Bank of Baroda officials booked for Rs 3crore loan fraud
AQ
05:32aBLUEBIRD BIO : Presents New Data for LentiGlobin® Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) at 24th European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
BU
05:31aFASTIGHETS BALDER : Balder acquires a property portfolio in Gothenburg for SEK 800 million
AQ
05:30aALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard adds U.S. premium brand Rabbit Hole Whiskey to its portfolio
RE
05:30aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
EQ
05:30aCROPENERGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:29aAIR PARTNER : Awarded Managed Services Contract by Airbus
PU
05:29aINFRASTRATA : SNIP Reverse Flow -EU FEED Study Grant application
PU
05:29aSTHREE : Computer Futures Driving and Embracing Change at Salesforce YeurDreamin' Event
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
5ASM INTERNATIONAL : European chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About