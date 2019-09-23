China Investment and Finance : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 投 融 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1226)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

Reference is made to the circular (the "AGM Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") of China Investment and Finance Group Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2019 (the "Notice"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as in the AGM Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

As at the date of AGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 2,257,666,000 Shares being the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM. No parties have stated their intention in the AGM Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of proposed resolutions at the AGM.