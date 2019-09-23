Log in
China Investment and Finance : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

09/23/2019 | 06:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 投 融 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1226)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

Reference is made to the circular (the "AGM Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") of China Investment and Finance Group Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2019 (the "Notice"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as in the AGM Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

As at the date of AGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 2,257,666,000 Shares being the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM. No parties have stated their intention in the AGM Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of proposed resolutions at the AGM.

1

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. The poll results in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows:-

FOR

AGAINST

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of

Number of

Shares (%)

Shares (%)

1.

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements

1,170,335,204

0

and the reports of the Directors and auditors for the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

year ended 31 March 2019.

2.

To re-elect the retiring Directors:

(a)

Mr. LIAO Jintian;

1,170,335,204

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(b)

Mr. WU Qi;

1,170,335,204

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(c) Mr. FONG On Shek; and

1,170,335,204

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(d) To authorise the Board of Directors and/or the

1,170,335,204

0

remuneration committee of the Company to fix

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

the respective directors' remuneration.

3.

To re-appoint Elite Partners CPA Limited as auditors

1,170,335,204

0

and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

remuneration.

4.

To approve a general mandate to the Directors to

1,170,335,204

0

repurchase the Company's own shares not exceeding

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the existing

issued share capital.

5.

To approve a general mandate to the Directors to

1,170,335,204

0

issue and allot additional shares of the Company not

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the

existing issued share capital.

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors

1,170,335,204

0

to issue and allot the shares repurchased by the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Company pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4.

7.

To approve the refreshment of the share option scheme

1,170,335,204

0

mandate limit.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

2

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Investment and Finance Group Limited

CHAN Cheong Yee

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee as executive Director, Mr. LIAO Jintian, Mr. WU Qi and Mr. FONG On Shek as non-executive Directors, and Mr. LUK Simon, Ms. LIU Xiaoyin and Mr. HON Leung as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

China Investment and Finance Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:36:04 UTC
