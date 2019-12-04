China Is Working Its Way Up From Sweatshops to Skilled Jobs

By James T. Areddy

XI'AN, China--A vast labor pool once powered China's economy. Low-paid workers kept factory costs down, while expansion-minded companies relied on college graduates for basic accounting, sales and other entry-level white-collar tasks.

Now, as China's economy matures, low-skilled labor is a spent resource. It can't be a spur for the kind of easy growth China has enjoyed as an emerging economy, and could be a drag in a future likely to be defined by specialized services and smart manufacturing.

For China's leaders, that means a race to create a more productive and professional workforce.

In Xi'an, a large city in the arid western province of Shaanxi, a cluster of vocational schools teach skills particular to the automotive, aerospace, education, nursing, logistics and accounting industries. Driven by national policy, such training is being expanded to prepare graduates for jobs that sit somewhere between sweatshops and management suites.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have pushed training initiatives this year around China, as the government struggles to fulfill longstanding pledges to create millions of jobs and continually raise living standards. Adding urgency to the task, for reasons that include China's economic slowdown, entire industries such as manufacturing and construction are shedding workers and white-collar businesses are creating fewer big-city office jobs for new graduates.

To address the changing employment landscape, Beijing set a target this year to slot 15 million people, including high school graduates, furloughed workers and former soldiers, into workplace training of some kind. That includes more than a million new spots for three-year vocational school programs. The sector has been told to subsidize tuition and expand enrollment.

The effort is central to an "employment-first policy" that Mr. Li declared in March to be a government priority for 2019, "to increase society-wide attention to employment and support for it."

Like many of his generation, Du Qiang, a 19-year-old who favors Adidas tracksuits, shudders at the thought of doing whatever job might be available just to make money, as his father had done as a migrant laborer. Still, Mr. Du performed too poorly on China's nationwide exam to qualify for schools that provide a general college education, making jobs such as waiting tables or laboring at a construction site a real possibility.

So he said he considers himself very lucky to benefit from the government-backed expansion, which meant a place for him this fall in the vocational section of Xi'an Siyuan University.

His classmate Su Zhaokai also got into Siyuan's three-year vocational program in digital media, which he figures will give him better hands-on experience than regular college for work at a Chinese internet giant.

"Everybody has a bachelor's degree," said Mr. Su. "There are too many people sitting in offices."

The vocational-school push is an acknowledgment that China's 13 million annual graduates from generalist colleges aren't much better prepared than uneducated laborers for next-generation industries like robotic manufacturing.

"They can see that there's an imbalance in education on one side and the jobs on the other," said Matthias Stepan, a researcher at Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies, who has met with Chinese policy makers designing the vocational-school strategy.

Beijing says it is on track to create 11 million urban jobs in 2019, a target it has renewed annually in recent years despite worsening growth. While the government's most recent estimate of unemployment at 5.1% in October was down slightly from 5.2% in September, some analysts predict it could soon rise toward 5.5%.

The employment-first policy features a $285 billion cut in taxes related to employment, and new support for vocational programs; every new student enrolled is one less job seeker nudging the unemployment rate higher.

After a secretive Communist Party conclave in August, President Xi emerged with a message, delivered to a group of vocational school students learning to run a computerized machine shop in the western province of Gansu: The job market is unbalanced, he said.

Over the coming 12 months, only 4% of Chinese companies plan to hire, according to data published in November by IHS Markit. Company executives say hiring freezes and pay cuts are becoming widespread. Companies in a variety of sectors have cut workers this year, including courier YTO Express Group Co., Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s video business, Ford Motor Co. and Oracle Corp. Human-resources experts predict more layoffs around the New Year.

If the U.S. steps up pressure on China over trade, job losses could mount, according to research from Wang Tao, an economist at UBS. Many workers have been shielded, however, because export-oriented manufacturing means less now to the economy than in the past.

China experienced major labor dislocation and unrest in the 1990s, when massive government-run shipbuilders and steelmakers began to slash bloated workforces. But the tens of millions of jobs that were lost were more than offset by hiring booms that extended into the 2000s in manufacturing, construction and white-collar office work.

One school here, the Xi'an Vocational University of Automobile, traditionally prepared its students for assembly-line work.

This year, the school, whose modern campus includes two racetracks and is dotted with statues of Henry Ford, Ferdinand Porsche and other auto-industry pioneers, says it has earmarked more than $14 million for new courses in auto marketing, repair and robotics--part of its effort to support the government's program.

On a recent rainy afternoon, more than a dozen students in identical gray jackets crowded around a brown KIA sedan with its hood open as an instructor lectured them on the braking system.

Some of China's vocational programs act as cheap sources of labor for local companies, since students often need to spend time as interns to graduate, said Hong Kong-based watchdog China Labour Bulletin.

Outside another vocational school in Xi'an, a third-year student said her education included a half month filling out paperwork in a warehouse. She was paid the equivalent of $140 for two weeks' work. "People say logistics has a good future," she said.

