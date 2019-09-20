China Isotope & Radiation : Updated on Use of Proceeds

Log in
09/20/2019 | 06:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION

中 國 同 輻 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 22 June 2018 (the "Prospectus"), the announcement dated 29 March 2019 in relation to the change in use of proceeds, the circular dated 14 May 2019 for Annual General Meeting and H Shares Class Meeting, and the sections headed "Use of Proceeds from the Initial Public Offering" in the 2018 interim report, the 2018 annual report and the 2019 interim report. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised items used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus, the aforementioned announcements, circular and reports.

The net proceeds of the Global Offering received by the Company after deducting the relevant expenses were approximately HK$1,690.0 million.

In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company hereby announces that the use of proceeds will be updated to provide additional information of the 2018 annual report (including the expected timeline of full utilisation of the balance), which is as set out below:

Unit: RMB in million

Amount

Initial

Revised

Amount

utilised as of

Expected

allocation

allocation

utilised as of

the date

Balance as of

timeline of full

of the net

of the net

31 December

of this

the date of this

utilisation of

Use

proceeds

proceeds

2018

announcement

announcement

the balance

Investment in imaging

diagnostic and therapeutic

radiopharmaceuticals

manufacturing and

research and development

bases

597.3

460.0

0.0

23.5

436.5

2019-2024

1

Amount

Initial

Revised

Amount

utilised as of

Expected

allocation

allocation

utilised as of

the date

Balance as of

timeline of full

of the net

of the net

31 December

of this

the date of this

utilisation of

Use

proceeds

proceeds

2018

announcement

announcement

the balance

Establishment of production

and distribution

subsidiaries

67.3

-

0.0

0.0

-

-

Establishment of new

production facilities

84.5

50.0

0.0

0.0

50.0

2019-2021

Investment in the research

and development

of various imaging

diagnostic and therapeutic

radiopharmaceuticals, raw

materials of radioactive

source products, medical

radioisotopes, and UBT

products and related raw

materials

253.6

118.3

0.0

13.6

104.8

2019-2022

Investments/selective

(mergers) acquisitions

286.5

536.1

51.4

247.6

288.5

2019-2021

Working capital and general

corporate purposes

143.3

268.1

71.7

185.9

82.2

2019-2021

Total

1,432.5

1,432.5

123.1

470.5

962.0

Note: The investments/selective (mergers) acquisitions in the use of proceeds are uncontrollable due to the timing of investments and acquisitions, which may result in the changes in the timeline of utilisation of the proceeds for investments/selective (mergers) acquisitions. The investment in the research and development in the use of proceeds is under preparation due to certain research and development projects to be newly launched. There may be differences between the actual and expected timeline for utilising the proceeds for investment in research and development. The specific timeline of utilisation of the proceeds for investments/selective (mergers) acquisitions and the investment in the research and development is subject to the actual timeline of utilisation of the projects. The Company will fullfill the disclosure obligations in accordance with the relevant requirements according to the progress of the projects.

By order of the Board

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

Meng Yanbin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 20 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Yanbin, Mr. Wu Jian and Mr. Du Jin, as executive Directors; Mr. Zhou Liulai, Mr. Chen Shoulei and Mr. Chen Zongyu as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Guo Qingliang, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Hui Wan Fai, as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 10:56:03 UTC
