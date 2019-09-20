China Isotope & Radiation : Updated on Use of Proceeds

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION

中 國 同 輻 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 22 June 2018 (the "Prospectus"), the announcement dated 29 March 2019 in relation to the change in use of proceeds, the circular dated 14 May 2019 for Annual General Meeting and H Shares Class Meeting, and the sections headed "Use of Proceeds from the Initial Public Offering" in the 2018 interim report, the 2018 annual report and the 2019 interim report. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised items used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus, the aforementioned announcements, circular and reports.

The net proceeds of the Global Offering received by the Company after deducting the relevant expenses were approximately HK$1,690.0 million.

In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company hereby announces that the use of proceeds will be updated to provide additional information of the 2018 annual report (including the expected timeline of full utilisation of the balance), which is as set out below: