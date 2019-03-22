Log in
China, Italy looking to strengthen trade, infrastructure ties - Xi

03/22/2019 | 07:17am EDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella inspect an honour guard at the Quirinal Palace in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy and China want to deepen their trade and investment ties, boosting infrastructure and maritime links, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday following talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Xi is set to sign a deal on Saturday that will see Italy become the first Group of Seven major industrialised nations to join China's giant "Belt and Road" infrastructure project inspired by the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

"We want to strengthen the synergies between our respective development strategies to enhance cooperation in the infrastructure, port, logistics and maritime transport sectors in order to build a series of concrete projects along the Silk Road," Xi said, speaking through a translator.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Philip Pullella)

