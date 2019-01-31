Log in
China Jan Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 48.3 Vs 49.7 in Dec

01/31/2019 | 09:31pm EST

BEIJING--China's manufacturing sector contracted more at the start of 2019, with a private gauge falling to its lowest level in nearly three years.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 48.3 in January from 49.7 in December, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Friday. The reading was the lowest since February 2016. It has now stayed below 50, the mark that separates expansion from contraction, for two straight months.

A subindex measuring factories' production weakened in January after rising slightly at the end of 2018, due to softer demand that led companies to revise production schedules, Caixin said.

New order subindex dropped further into contractionary territory as the weakness largely stemmed from muted domestic demand, as new orders from abroad rose slightly, Caixin said.

"While domestic manufacturing demand shrank, external demand turned positive and became a bright spot amid positive progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Friday's release.

Mr. Zhong expects Beijing to launch more fiscal and monetary measures, and speed up implementation of policies. But the weakening trend of Chinese economy will continue if Beijing still puts in place its deleveraging plan, he said.

China's official manufacturing PMI released Thursday had edged up slightly to 49.5 in January, compared with 49.4 in December, thanks to higher production. Both official and Caixin PMIs showed an improved demand from overseas markets and a weakness in purchases at home.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 400 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

