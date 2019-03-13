Log in
China Jan-Feb Industrial Output +5.3% on Year; Market Expected +5.5%

03/13/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

BEIJING-- China's economy showed more weakness as industrial output slowed despite a modest rebound in investment, suggesting the economy is off to a slower start in 2019.

Value-added industrial output in China rose 5.3% in the January to February period from a year earlier, slowing from a 5.7% year-over-year increase in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The agency releases combined business activity data for the first two months to smooth out distortions on account of the Lunar New Year.

The two-month increase undershot a median 5.5% forecast in a poll of 15 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Investment growth, however, seemed to have stabilized. Fixed-asset investment in China's outside rural households rose 6.1% over the two-month period from a year ago.

Retail sales climbed 8.2% in the first two months from a year earlier, holding steady from December's on-year growth, as economists had expected.

After reporting the slowest economic growth in nearly three decades last year, China lowered its economic growth target this year to between 6% and 6.5%.

Write to Zhu Lin at Zhu.lin@wsj.com

