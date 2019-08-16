Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Jan-July Fiscal Spending, Revenue Decelerated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:30am EDT

BEIJING--China's fiscal spending and revenue both decelerated in July, according to official data released Friday, possibly complicating Beijing's efforts to shore up slowing economic growth.

China's fiscal revenue rose 3.1% on year in the first seven months this year, slowing from a 3.4% increase reported in the January-to-June period, the Ministry of Finance said.

Tax revenue grew 0.3% on year in January-July, compared with a 0.9% increase in the first half of the year. Non-tax revenue increased 24.8% on year, accelerating from a 21.4% gain in the first half.

Earlier this year, China announced it will forego 2 trillion yuan ($284 billion) in taxes and fees this year in a bid to boost business investment and consumer spending. Last year, the government had cut personal income tax.

Amid slower revenue gain, Chinese government expenditure growth also decelerated to 9.9% in January-July, compared with a 10.7% increase in the January-June period, the data showed.

The slower government expenditure may hurt Beijing's efforts to step up government-led infrastructure construction, one of the moves to stimulate the economy that cooled to its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the second quarter.

--Grace Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 7.0508 Delayed Quote.2.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aGlobal stocks buoyed by stimulus hopes but still head for third losing week
RE
05:50aForeign ministers of China, Japan, South Korea to hold talks amid trade, history tensions
RE
05:38aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Dar pushes for inclusive growth with private sector
PU
05:31aChina's Jan-July fiscal revenues up 3.1% year-on-year
RE
05:30aChina Jan-July Fiscal Spending, Revenue Decelerated
DJ
05:29aOPEC to issue August oil market report at 1120 GMT
RE
05:25aVietnam to revise how it measures GDP to match international norms
RE
05:22aSTATEMENT : Appointments of New Chief Information Officer & New Director of Insurance Supervision
PU
05:20aWILBUR ROSS : Invesco thrives in China as former executive Ross leads Trump's trade war
RE
05:17aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4SOLGOLD PLC : SOLGOLD : Full Year Results and MD&A
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group