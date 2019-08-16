China Jan-July Fiscal Spending, Revenue Decelerated

BEIJING--China's fiscal spending and revenue both decelerated in July, according to official data released Friday, possibly complicating Beijing's efforts to shore up slowing economic growth.

China's fiscal revenue rose 3.1% on year in the first seven months this year, slowing from a 3.4% increase reported in the January-to-June period, the Ministry of Finance said.

Tax revenue grew 0.3% on year in January-July, compared with a 0.9% increase in the first half of the year. Non-tax revenue increased 24.8% on year, accelerating from a 21.4% gain in the first half.

Earlier this year, China announced it will forego 2 trillion yuan ($284 billion) in taxes and fees this year in a bid to boost business investment and consumer spending. Last year, the government had cut personal income tax.

Amid slower revenue gain, Chinese government expenditure growth also decelerated to 9.9% in January-July, compared with a 10.7% increase in the January-June period, the data showed.

The slower government expenditure may hurt Beijing's efforts to step up government-led infrastructure construction, one of the moves to stimulate the economy that cooled to its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the second quarter.

--Grace Zhu