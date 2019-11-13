Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Jan-Oct Housing Sales Up 10.8% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:42pm EST

BEIJING--Housing sales in China accelerated in the first ten months of the year, despite Beijing tightening its controls on the property sector.

By value, housing sales for the January-to-October period rose 10.8% from the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. That compares with a 10.3% gain in the first nine months of 2019.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 10.3% in the first ten months of the year, slwoing from a 10.5% increase in the January-to-September period.

Construction starts rose by 10.0% in the January-to-October period from a year earlier, compared with an 8.6% increase for the first nine months of the year.

Earlier this year, senior government officials said that the government wouldn't resort to property easing as a stimulus measure. The central bank has also kept mortgage rates largely unchanged while seeking to lower lending rates for businesses.

--Bingyan Wang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pChina's economy grinds lower as Oct indicators miss forecasts
RE
10:26pOil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says U.S. shale growth may slow in 2020
RE
10:18pOil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says U.S. shale growth may slow in 2020
RE
10:16pChina's economy grinds lower as October indicators miss forecasts
RE
10:14pKey antitrust lawmaker frustrated with Google's Fitbit deal
RE
10:13pChina's October property investment, sales growth at three-month low
RE
10:10pJapan's economy nearly stalls in third quarter, growth at one-year low as trade war bites
RE
10:09pTrump threat of more China tariffs could hit consumer goods before Christmas
RE
10:05pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Shifting the dial on micro-economic reform
PU
10:00pChina October steel output hits seven-month low on National Day, lower margins
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes
4CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : China-backed consortium wins $14 billion Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Australi..
5HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group