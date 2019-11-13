China Jan-Oct Housing Sales Up 10.8% on Year

BEIJING--Housing sales in China accelerated in the first ten months of the year, despite Beijing tightening its controls on the property sector.

By value, housing sales for the January-to-October period rose 10.8% from the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. That compares with a 10.3% gain in the first nine months of 2019.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 10.3% in the first ten months of the year, slwoing from a 10.5% increase in the January-to-September period.

Construction starts rose by 10.0% in the January-to-October period from a year earlier, compared with an 8.6% increase for the first nine months of the year.

Earlier this year, senior government officials said that the government wouldn't resort to property easing as a stimulus measure. The central bank has also kept mortgage rates largely unchanged while seeking to lower lending rates for businesses.

--Bingyan Wang