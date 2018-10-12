China Jan-Sept Exports Up 6.5% in Yuan Terms -- Customs

BEIJING--China's exports rose 6.5% in the January-to-September period from a year earlier, while imports surged 14.1% in yuan terms, official data showed.

China reported a trade surplus of 1.44 trillion yuan ($209 billion) for the first three quarters of the year, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement released Friday.

The direct and indirect impact from the trade conflict with the U.S. is largely under control, it said.

For the first half of the year, the country's exports rose 4.9%, while imports were up 11.5%, official data showed earlier. Trade surplus stood at CNY901.32 billion in the January-to-June period.

Monthly trade data will be released later.

