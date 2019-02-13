China January Exports to U.S. Down 2.4% on Year

BEIJING--China's exports to the U.S. dropped 2.4% from a year earlier in January, easing from the 3.5% decline recorded in December, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

China's imports from the U.S. fell 41.2% last month, sharper than December's 35.8% drop.

China's trade surplus with the U.S. narrowed to $27.3 billion in January from $29.87 billion in December, according to data from the customs bureau.

Chinese officials have promised to step up purchases of U.S. farm and energy products in bilateral trade talks. Beijing also lowered its tariffs on some U.S. goods. On Thursday, China's trade delegation started a new round of trade talks with U.S. officials in Beijing.

