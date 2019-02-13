Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China January Exports to U.S. Down 2.4% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 11:00pm EST

BEIJING--China's exports to the U.S. dropped 2.4% from a year earlier in January, easing from the 3.5% decline recorded in December, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

China's imports from the U.S. fell 41.2% last month, sharper than December's 35.8% drop.

China's trade surplus with the U.S. narrowed to $27.3 billion in January from $29.87 billion in December, according to data from the customs bureau.

Chinese officials have promised to step up purchases of U.S. farm and energy products in bilateral trade talks. Beijing also lowered its tariffs on some U.S. goods. On Thursday, China's trade delegation started a new round of trade talks with U.S. officials in Beijing.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aBorder-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 4th Update
DJ
12:16aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : National Resources Statement outlines a blueprint for success
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/13China Exports +9.1% in January, Beating Expectations -- Update
DJ
02/13Oil prices rise on Sino-American trade hopes, upbeat China data
RE
02/13Asia shares cautious, seeking Sino-U.S. clarity
RE
02/13U.S.-China trade talks move to higher level as deadline looms
RE
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/13Dollar higher as euro sags; Aussie firms on China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.