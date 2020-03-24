Log in
China January-February Fiscal Revenue Fell 9.9% Due to Coronavirus

03/24/2020 | 06:52am EDT

China's fiscal revenue in January-February fell 9.9% from a year earlier due to a sharp decline in tax revenue, as economic activity and business profits shrank amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The finance ministry said Tuesday that China's tax revenue in the first two months dropped 11.2% from a year earlier, while non-tax revenue rose 1.7% on year.

Revenues from value-added tax, personal income tax and consumer tax all posted a double-digit percentage drop from a year earlier, data from the finance ministry showed.

Land sales by local governments, another key source of income, declined 16.4% on year in the first two months.

China's fiscal expenditure in the first two months also dropped 2.9% on year.

