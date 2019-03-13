Log in
China January-February Housing Sales Up 4.5% on Year

03/13/2019 | 10:34pm EDT

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING--Housing-sales growth in China slowed sharply during the first two months of the year as compared with the end of last year.

Housing sales by value for the January-February period rose 4.5% from a year earlier, according to data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares with a 13.6% gain in December when compared with a year earlier.

Chinese leaders reiterated the message of maintaining stability in land and home prices during the annual National People's Congress.

The central government has encouraged local authorities to slightly tweak housing policies as needed to increase or lower demand to achieve stability. For instance, Shanghai recently lowered some transaction taxes for housing sales.

Chinese developers have been reporting sharp decreases in housing sales, prompting expectations for a broader slowdown this year.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 11.6% in the first two months of the year from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion yuan, compared with 7% for all of 2017.

Developers are breaking ground at a slower pace. Construction starts increased 2.9% from January to February at 177 million square meters from a year earlier, compared with a 9.5% increase for all of last year.

Write to Dominique Fong at dominique.fong@wsj.com

