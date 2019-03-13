China January-February crude steel output rises 9 percent on year - statistics bureau

Total output reached 149.58 million tonnes of crude steel in the first two months in 2019, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The bureau only provides combined output figures for January and February to smooth out the impact of the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in early February this year.

Daily output was 2.54 million tonnes, up from 2.46 million tonnes in December and up from 2.32 million tonnes in the same two months last year, according to Reuters calculations.

The production pick-up followed a rise in profit margins at steel mills over January and February, with earnings from making construction product rebar jumping more than 20 percent from December, according to data tracked by Jinrui Futures.

Benchmark rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange have climbed 10 percent in the past two months and hit a peak of 3,908 yuan ($582.82) a tonne on Feb. 11, the highest level since late August.

Output in March, however, is likely to be curbed due to more stringent pollution curbs in northern China. Air pollution in 39 smog-prone northern Chinese cities soared in February, a Reuters analysis of official data showed.

The cities of Tangshan and Wu'an in the major steel-making province of Hebei have already stepped up production restrictions on heavy industry for March.

Weekly utilisation rates at steel mills across China fell to 62.98 percent last week as of March 8, the lowest level in a year, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

