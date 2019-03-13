Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China January-February crude steel output rises 9 percent on year - statistics bureau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks steel wires at a warehouse in Dalian, Liaoning province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's daily steel output rose over January and February from the same two-month period last year, as mills in the world's top producer ramped up production amid easier environmental restrictions.

Total output reached 149.58 million tonnes of crude steel in the first two months in 2019, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The bureau only provides combined output figures for January and February to smooth out the impact of the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in early February this year.

Daily output was 2.54 million tonnes, up from 2.46 million tonnes in December and up from 2.32 million tonnes in the same two months last year, according to Reuters calculations.

The production pick-up followed a rise in profit margins at steel mills over January and February, with earnings from making construction product rebar jumping more than 20 percent from December, according to data tracked by Jinrui Futures.

Benchmark rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange have climbed 10 percent in the past two months and hit a peak of 3,908 yuan ($582.82) a tonne on Feb. 11, the highest level since late August.

Output in March, however, is likely to be curbed due to more stringent pollution curbs in northern China. Air pollution in 39 smog-prone northern Chinese cities soared in February, a Reuters analysis of official data showed.

The cities of Tangshan and Wu'an in the major steel-making province of Hebei have already stepped up production restrictions on heavy industry for March.

Weekly utilisation rates at steel mills across China fell to 62.98 percent last week as of March 8, the lowest level in a year, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20pChina consumption seen improving in March - stats bureau
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13pChina industrial output growth falls to 17-year low, but investment picks up
RE
11:06pCalifornia jury orders J&J to pay $29 million in latest talc cancer trial
RE
11:03pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
10:54pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Overall National Economy Maintained Stable in the First Two Months
PU
10:51pChina's January-February property investment accelerates despite cooling sales
RE
10:49pAsia shares flat after mixed China data, pound near nine-month peak
RE
10:35pChina's January-February refinery runs hit record, gas output up 9 percent on-year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Announces Divid..
4Trump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. prosecutors probing Facebook's data deals - NYT

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.