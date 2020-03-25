Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China January-February rare earth magnet exports fall 4.2% as virus curbs shipments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 12:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang

China's rare earth magnet exports in the first two months of 2020 fell by 4.2% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data, as the coronavirus outbreak hindered shipments overseas.

China is the word's biggest producer of rare earth magnets, which are widely used in medical devices, consumer electronics and defence. Its rare earths sector was severely disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, however, with overall rare earth exports down 17.3% in January and February from a year earlier.

The General Administration of Customs said last month it would combine trade data for January and February instead of releasing it for individual months.

China's magnet shipments to all countries came in at 4,646 tonnes in January and February, customs data showed on Wednesday, down from 4,852 tonnes a year earlier.

However, exports to the United States were up 13% to 641.2 tonnes, while those to top market Germany rose 14.4% to 911.6 tonnes.

"Because importers of rare earths from China stocked up late last year ... they were inadvertently equipped to cope with the supply chain issues that hit China in January and February," said Ryan Castilloux, managing director of consultancy Adamas Intelligence, in an email before the data was released.

"The biggest risk to the market now comes from the demand-side, which we expect will be hit as the coronavirus epidemic expands in key demand markets, such as Europe and North America," Castilloux said.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aPMA Releases Economic Impact Study Related to House Bill 1100
PU
01:13aSUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES : Develops “Reduced Odor Natural Rubber” Featuring Significantly Less Natural Rubber Odor
PU
01:08aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Deferral of Loan Payments for Borrowers Displaced by COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:05aTreat with caution - rocketing stocks aren't cause for comfort
RE
12:50aOil extends gains as optimism over U.S. stimulus lifts global markets
RE
12:45aOil extends gains as optimism over U.S. stimulus lifts global markets
RE
12:41aIndonesia to cut currency market and bourse trading hours
RE
12:38aChina January-February rare earth magnet exports fall 4.2% as virus curbs shipments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
4BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS QUALITY FUND : BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS QUALITY FUND II : Municipal Closed End Fund Data
5IMMUTEP LIMITED : Immutep Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study; Overall Survival Da..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group