China January-March Housing Sales Growth Accelerates

04/16/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

BEIJING--Housing-sales growth in China accelerated amid a recovery in the market and stronger price gains in smaller cities.

Housing sales by value for the January-March period rose 5.6% from a year earlier, according to data released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares with a 4.5% gain in the first two months of the year.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 11.8% in the first three months of the year, compared with 11.6% for the January-February period.

Construction starts for the three-month period increased 11.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 6% increase in the first two months of the year.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

