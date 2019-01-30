Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China January factory activity contracts for second straight month - official PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 08:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Chinese national flags are flying near a steel factory in Wu'an

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese factory activity contracted for a second straight month in January, data showed on Thursday, pointing to further strains on the economy that could heighten risks to global growth.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) ticked up fractionally to 49.5, but remained below the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the factory gauge would dip marginally to 49.3 from 49.4 in December.

China reported its slowest economic growth in 28 years in 2018 and activity is widely expected to cool further in coming months before a spate of stimulus measures start to stabilise business conditions.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00pChina Jan factory activity shrinks for second month in a row - official PMI
RE
08:41pChina sets yuan mid-point at strongest in 6-1/2 months
RE
08:36pChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.7 in Jan Vs 53.8 in Dec
DJ
08:34pChina Factory Activity Rebounds Slightly in January, Still Shows Contraction
DJ
08:27pOil extends gains into third session amid tighter U.S. supply
RE
08:18pChina's services activity picks up in January - official PMI
RE
08:18pChina January factory activity contracts for second straight month - official PMI
RE
08:11pDOLLAR INDEX : extends losses, struggles to shake off Fed's 'patient' stance
RE
08:01pWBTC Now Live on Ethereum
BU
07:50pAsia stocks hit four-month high as Fed turns more cautious; dollar sags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn reconsidering plans to..
5KELLOGG : Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.