China Jicheng : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

China Jicheng Holdings Limited

中國集成控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1027)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL

REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of China Jicheng Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

In addition to the information disclosed in the Annual Report under the section headed "Share Option Scheme", the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide to the shareholders of the Company and the potential investors with the following supplementary information.

SHARE OPTION SCHEME

The closing price of the Company's shares immediately before the date of grant of share options on 10 April 2019 was HK$0.044.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board of

China Jicheng Holdings Limited

Huang Wenji

Chairman

Fujian Province, the PRC, 24 July 2020