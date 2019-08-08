Log in
China July CPI +2.8% on Year, Supported by Higher Food Prices

08/08/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

BEIJING-China's consumer inflation rose to a 17-month high in July fueled by continued strength in food prices, official data showed Friday.

The consumer-price index rose 2.8% in July from a year earlier, compared with June's 2.7% growth, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The key inflation reading was higher than a median forecast for a rise of 2.7% from a Wall Street Journal

Food prices in July rose 9.1% from a year earlier, the strongest growth in more than seven years, after climbing 8.3% in June.

Fresh vegetable prices surged 39.1% on year, following a 42.7% spike in June, which lifted headline inflation by 0.63 percentage point. Pork prices rose 27% from a year earlier in July, compared with June's 21.2% rise in June, lifting the headline index by 0.59 percentage point.

Nonfood prices climbed 1.3% from a year earlier, moderating slightly from a 1.4% increase in June.

On a month-to-month basis, CPI edged up 0.4% in July. In June, the index edged down 0.1% from the month earlier.

The government aims to keep consumer inflation under about 3% for 2019.

China's producer-price index fell deeper into deflation in June as oil and coal prices eased further, official data showed.

The producer-price index fell 0.3% on year in July, after a flat reading in June. The reading for factory gate prices was even lower than economists' median forecast for a 0.1% drop.

The PPI in July declined 0.2% from a month earlier. In June, it fell 0.3% from the preceding month.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 57.46 Delayed Quote.10.90%
WTI -0.34% 52.66 Delayed Quote.19.07%
