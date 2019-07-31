China July Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.9 vs. 49.4 in June

BEIJING--Activity at China's factories showed signs of recovery in July though it continued to contract, a private gauge indicated, echoing the trend in the government's data.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.9 in July, compared with 49.4 in June, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Thursday.

The reading was still a tick below the 50 mark separating expansion from contraction.

The output and new order subindexes returned to expansion territory in July. The new export subindex rose slightly but remained in contraction territory.

The subindex for employment fell further into negative territory, suggesting that China's labor market showed no signs of improvement.

"China's manufacturing economy showed signs of recovery in July," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Thursday's release.

Mr. Zhong said policies such as tax and fee reductions, designed to underpin the economy, started to show effect.

"The situation may strengthen policy makers' insistence to regulate the property market and the finance industry," he said.

China's top policy makers said in a meeting Tuesday that they won't resort to property easing for short-term stimulus and vowed to provide long-term financing for manufacturers.

China's official manufacturing PMI, released Wednesday, rose to 49.7 in July, compared with 49.4 in June.

The private Caixin China manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 500 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin gauge tends to track smaller, private manufacturers more closely.

--Grace Zhu