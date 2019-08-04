Log in
China July Caixin Services PMI Fell to 51.6

08/04/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

BEIJING--Activity in China's service sector slowed to a five-month low, a private gauge showed Monday, in line with official data that showed a deceleration from the previous month.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index slipped to 51.6 in July from 52.0 in June, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said. The reading was the lowest in five months, but remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion in activity from contraction.

The gauge for new business edged down in July, though it remained in expansionary territory. The gauge for new export business rebounded into positive territory, signaling a recovery in overseas demand.

The employment gauge remained in expansionary territory, indicating the service sector's stronger capacity to absorb workers.

"In general, China's economy showed signs of recovery in July thanks to large-scale tax and fee cuts, as well as ongoing support from monetary policy and government-driven infrastructure investment," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data.

But Mr. Zhong said it remains to be seen whether the recovery can be sustained amid trade frictions with the U.S. and rigid regulations on the financial sector and debt levels.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which includes the construction sector, edged down to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said last week.

--Grace Zhu

