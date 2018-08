BEIJING--China attracted $7.75 billion in foreign direct investment in July, up 19.3% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The growth was stronger than a 5.8% on-year increase recorded in June.

In the first seven months of the year, China's FDI stood at $76.07 billion, up 5.5% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said.

