Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China July rare earth exports hit highest since Dec, easing supply fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:31am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's rare earth exports rose for a second month in July to their highest since December, customs data showed on Thursday, despite worries over supply from the world's top producer of the materials amid its trade dispute with the United States.

Exports of the group of 17 chemical elements used in consumer electronics and military equipment came in at 5,243 tonnes last month, according to General Administration of Customs data. That was up 32.2% from 3,966 tonnes in June and up 15.8% from 4,529 tonnes in July 2018.

China has raised the prospect of limiting rare earth exports to the United States in retaliation for U.S. tariffs, another batch of which are set up come into force from September on around $300 billion of Chinese goods.

Beijing has not publicly announced any restrictions but is also yet to issue China's closely-watched rare earth output quotas for the second-half of 2019.

Shares in Chinese rare earth companies have surged on speculation prices will rise if the minerals become the next front in the trade war.

China's rare earth association on Wednesday criticized U.S. "bullying" on trade and said it supported Chinese counter-measures, although no rare earth-related trade action was mentioned.

In the first seven months of 2019, China's rare earth exports, which can widely fluctuate, came in at 28,476 tonnes, down 7.3% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Inflatable Boats and Kayak Paddles Awarded Exemptions from Tariffs
PU
01:05aTOKYO INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY : Scientists identify protein factors increasing yield of a biofuel precursor in microscopic algae
PU
12:53aYuan edges up as PBOC signals intent to stabilise decline
RE
12:53aChina's July commodity imports rebound from previous month
RE
12:50aGlobal growth fears support yen, Australia and New Zealand dollars pare losses
RE
12:48aYuan edges up as PBOC signals intent to stabilise decline
RE
12:45aDOLLAR INDEX : Oil jumps on expectations producers may cut supply after 4% slump
RE
12:31aChina July rare earth exports hit highest since Dec, easing supply fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
5MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. : MANULIFE FINANCIAL : says net income surges in second quarter on growth in Asia
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group