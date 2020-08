Exports stood at 1,620.3 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was also down 69.1% year-on-year and marked the lowest monthly total based on Reuters records since China shipped 1,457 tonnes overseas in January 2015.

China is the world's dominant producer of rare earths, which are used in consumer electronics and military equipment.

