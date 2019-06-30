Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China June Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.4 vs. 50.2 in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

BEIJING--Activity in China's manufacturing sector cooled in June moving into contraction territory, according to a private gauge, as trade tensions with the U.S. led to further declines in orders and production.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.4 in June from 50.2 in May, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Monday.

The reading was below the critical 50.0 threshold for the first time in four months. The 50.0 threshold separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction.

Subindex of total new orders slid into contractionary territory in June, pointing to notable shrinking domestic demand. New export orders also fell below 50, but was better than the export recession seen from last April to December, Caixin said, adding that front-loading by exporters was likely to support this gauge.

"Overall, China's economy came under further pressure in June. Domestic demand shrank notably, foreign demand was still underpinned by front-loading exports, and business confidence fell sharply," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Monday's release.

China's official manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 49.4 in June, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 500 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57pPM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
RE
10:51pSingapore private home prices unexpectedly rise to five-year high in second quarter
RE
10:36pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
10:34pJapan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low as trade war bites
RE
10:33pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
10:26pChina June Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.4 vs. 50.2 in May
DJ
10:05pJapanese land prices rose for fourth straight year in 2018 - tax agency
RE
10:00pYen falls, yuan gains as U.S.-China trade truce lifts risk appetite
RE
09:48pChina June factory activity unexpectedly shrinks as trade war weighs - Caixin PMI
RE
09:29pSouth Korea central bank deputy chief says no changes to economy outlook from China-U.S. trade truce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About