Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China June Caixin Services PMI Slips to 52.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

BEIJING--Growth of activity in China's service sector continued to slow in June, a private gauge showed Wednesday, in line with official data that showed a slight deceleration from the previous month.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index slipped to 52.0 in June from 52.7 in May, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said. The reading is the lowest in four months, but remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion of activity from contraction.

Total new business received by service companies rebounded and was higher than levels seen for most of last year, thanks to government's fiscal policy that encourages spending, said Caixin. But new export orders returned to contraction territory, pointing to subdued foreign demand.

The subindex of employment in the service sector fell further in June, but remained in positive territory, suggesting that the capacity for service providers to absorb labor weakened.

"Overall, China's economy came under greater pressure in June. The conflict between China and the U.S. impacted business confidence rather heavily," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director or of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, in a statement accompanying the data.

Mr. Zhong said the trade conflict's impact on China's exports hasn't been fully reflected in the short run, but he wasn't optimistic about the longer-term situation.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes the construction sector, slipped to 54.2 in June, compared with 54.3 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pEXCLUSIVE : In blow to Singapore's expansion, Malaysia bans sea sand exports
RE
11:33pU.S. government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
RE
11:26pDOLLAR INDEX : struggles as U.S. yields fall, dovish BoE weighs on pound
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:55pAsian shares weaken as trade optimism fades
RE
10:49pChina's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy
RE
10:46pBOJ policymaker vows to keep rates ultra-low, frets over weak inflation
RE
10:22pChina June Caixin Services PMI Slips to 52.0
DJ
10:11pCHRISTOPHER WALLER : In His Own Words
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Hoping to boost spending, Japan tries to sell shoppers on cashless purchases
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, U.S. stocks draw
5BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities business - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About