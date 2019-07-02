China June Caixin Services PMI Slips to 52.0

BEIJING--Growth of activity in China's service sector continued to slow in June, a private gauge showed Wednesday, in line with official data that showed a slight deceleration from the previous month.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index slipped to 52.0 in June from 52.7 in May, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said. The reading is the lowest in four months, but remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion of activity from contraction.

Total new business received by service companies rebounded and was higher than levels seen for most of last year, thanks to government's fiscal policy that encourages spending, said Caixin. But new export orders returned to contraction territory, pointing to subdued foreign demand.

The subindex of employment in the service sector fell further in June, but remained in positive territory, suggesting that the capacity for service providers to absorb labor weakened.

"Overall, China's economy came under greater pressure in June. The conflict between China and the U.S. impacted business confidence rather heavily," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director or of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, in a statement accompanying the data.

Mr. Zhong said the trade conflict's impact on China's exports hasn't been fully reflected in the short run, but he wasn't optimistic about the longer-term situation.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes the construction sector, slipped to 54.2 in June, compared with 54.3 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

