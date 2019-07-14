China June Industrial Output +6.3% on Year; Market Expected +5.3%

BEIJING--Value-added industrial output in China rose 6.3% in June from a year earlier, accelerating from a 5.0% on year increase in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

June's rise exceeded a median forecast of 5.3% growth according to a poll of 14 economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Fixed-asset investment in China's urban areas rose 5.8% in the first half of the year from same period a year earlier. It was better than the 5.6 % increase recorded in the January-May period. Growth for the closely watched indicator of construction activity also beat economists' median forecast for a 5.6% gain.

Retail sales in China climbed 9.8% in June from a year earlier, accelerating from an 8.6% on-year in May and beating economists median forecast for an 8.4% growth.

The statistics bureau is holding a news conference on the data starting at 0200 GMT.

