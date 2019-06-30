Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China June factory activity unexpectedly shrinks as trade war weighs - Caixin PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:48pm EDT
Workers walk out of a factory building near stacks of steel bars at Shanxi Zhongsheng Iron and Steel in Fenyang

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank in June as domestic and export demand faltered, a private sector business survey showed on Monday, pointing to further strains on its vast manufacturing sector as the Sino-U.S. trade war drags on.

The downbeat readings suggest the world's second-largest economy is still losing steam despite a flurry of support over the past year, underlining an urgent need for more stimulus measures.

Leaders of the United States and China agreed at the G20 summit in Japan over the weekend to restart trade talks, giving investors some cause for optimism, though analysts say the lack of any substantive agreements from the meeting mean China's economic woes are likely to persist.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June came in at 49.4, the worst reading since January and below economists' expectations of 50.0.

It was the first time in four months that the keenly-watched index has fallen below the neutral 50-mark dividing expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

The survey finding was in line with an official gauge on factory activity published on Sunday, which showed manufacturing contracted at a faster-than-expected pace.

"China's economy came under further pressure in June," Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, wrote in a note accompanying the data.

"It's crucial for policymakers to step up countercyclical policies," he said.

Factory output and new orders both fell for the first time since January, with some companies reporting they had halted production lines because of the trade dispute.

Business confidence dropped to the lowest in over seven years as a result, and manufacturers shed jobs for the third straight month.

The Caixin survey's new orders sub-index - which measures new work both from home and abroad - fell sharply to 48.8 from 50.7 in the previous month.

Global fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is building as the dispute intensifies and enters its second year, disrupting supply chains, rattling financial markets and discouraging many companies from making new investments.

Tensions between the world's two biggest economies escalated sharply in May, when talks to reach a broad deal collapsed as Washington accused Beijing of reneging promises on reforms. Both sides raised tariffs on each others' goods and the White House threatened even more.

However, Chinese policymakers have been facing considerable weakness on the home front as well.

While tit-for-tat U.S.-China tariffs are expected to hit Chinese export-oriented firms hardest, the PMI survey suggested orders from domestic customers cooled faster in June than new business from abroad.

That's despite a sustained economic support programme that began early last year, ranging from higher infrastructure spending to tax cuts to a spate of measures aimed at keeping struggling smaller firms afloat.

While new exports orders shrank, pointing to further factory weakness in the third quarter, the drop was modest.

CEBM Group's Zhong said that may reflect a rush by Chinese companies to ship goods to the United States ahead of any further tariffs. Similar "front loading" kept China's headline export growth fairly resilient for much of last year before they sharply tapered off in the fourth quarter.

With the trade war threatening to grow longer and costlier, many economists believe Beijing will need to roll out more stimulus to meet its 2019 economic growth target of around 6-6.5 percent.

Market expectations are centring on further cuts in the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves and even higher fiscal spending, though some China watchers also expect the central bank to cut one or more of its key policy interest rates to reduce corporate borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57pPM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
RE
10:51pSingapore private home prices unexpectedly rise to five-year high in second quarter
RE
10:36pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
10:34pJapan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low as trade war bites
RE
10:33pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
10:26pChina June Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.4 vs. 50.2 in May
DJ
10:05pJapanese land prices rose for fourth straight year in 2018 - tax agency
RE
10:00pYen falls, yuan gains as U.S.-China trade truce lifts risk appetite
RE
09:48pChina June factory activity unexpectedly shrinks as trade war weighs - Caixin PMI
RE
09:29pSouth Korea central bank deputy chief says no changes to economy outlook from China-U.S. trade truce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About