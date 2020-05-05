Log in
China Labour Day holiday trips fall 41% on year - China Daily

05/05/2020 | 07:46pm EDT
People wearing face masks visit Gubei Water Town on the first day of the five-day Labour Day holiday, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the outskirts of Beijing

Chinese tourists made a total of 115 million trips during the Labour Day holiday from May 1-5 as coronavirus restrictions were eased, but the total was still down 41% from 195 million a year earlier, the China Daily newspaper said, citing data from the culture and tourism ministry.

Total revenues for travel operators over the period hit 47.56 billion yuan ($6.74 billion), it said, but it didn't give a comparative figure for last year.

China has tried to encourage domestic tourism in a bid to revive its economy, which has been hit by months of coronavirus lockdowns.

The number of people travelling outside their cities surged nearly 50% at the start of the Labour Day holiday, compared with the Tomb Sweeping holiday on April 4, according to Reuters calculations based on data from China's internet giant Baidu.

Most of its tourist attractions have been reopened, though attendance is still limited to 30% of total capacity in order to reduce the risk of further infections.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)

