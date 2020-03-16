China Leon Inspection : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LEON INSPECTION HOLDING LIMITED

中国力鸿检验控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1586)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the positive profit alert announcement of the Company dated 6 March 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to further update the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the management and the preliminary assessment of the latest management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, the net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company is expected to record a significant increase of not less than 400% and not more than 600% as compared with that for the corresponding period of last year as a result of the success of the Company's strategic focus as well as the steady development in the inspection of energy and commodities during the relevant financial period.

As the Company is still in the process of compiling its consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the latest unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available, which have neither yet been finalised nor reviewed by the auditor of the Company and/or the audit committee of the Company and may be subject to adjustments as appropriate. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read carefully the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 for further details, which is expected to be announced in due course in compliance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Beijing, PRC, 16 March 2020

