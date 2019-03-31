China Manufacturing Gauge Hits Six-Month High -- Update

BEIJING--An official gauge of activity in China's crucial manufacturing sector rebounded strongly in March, suggesting that Beijing's support policies are gaining traction.

Factories showed a pickup in activity almost across the board, from new orders to production, according to the official purchasing managers index released Sunday. The index rose to a six-month high of 50.5 in March from 49.2 in February, well above the forecasts of many economists.

While economic activity typically picks up in March and April after the long Lunar New Year holiday, some economists said the strong and broad rebound this March suggests the government's efforts to boost lending, cut taxes and provide other stimulus measures are taking effect.

"It's beyond seasonal," said Shuang Ding, an economist at Standard Chartered. "Such strong readings reflect both seasonal effects and support measures."

The world's second-largest economy slowed markedly in the middle of last year, as a government campaign to curb risky lending and uncertainties about trade friction with the U.S. hit confidence. China's gross domestic product grew 6.4% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the slowest quarterly expansion in nearly a decade.

A turnaround hasn't taken root, economists said, noting that economic activity in January and February was dismal and that China and the U.S. have yet to resolve their trade fight. David Lipton, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy managing director, said last week that trade tensions between the two biggest economies "pose the largest risk to global stability."

As a result of Beijing's recent measures, economic growth isn't likely to slow sharply in the first quarter and will probably maintain the same pace as the fourth quarter, said Wen Tao, an analyst at China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

The purchasing managers index is based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

In the March index, a subindex for production rose to 52.7--well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction--and up from 49.5 in February. The new orders subindex climbed to 51.6 from 50.6. A new exports subindex, an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods, rose to 47.1 from 45.2, although still showing contraction.

A separate official purchasing managers index for nonmanufacturing businesses edged up to 54.8 in March from 54.3 in February, as construction activities accelerated.

To arrest the slowdown, policy makers urged banks to lend more, especially to small and private companies, boosted spending on infrastructure and promised 2 trillion yuan ($298 billion) in cuts to taxes and fees on businesses and households.

First-quarter reports of company borrowing matched the highest level since mid-2013, while loan applications rose and rejection rates plummeted, according to a survey of businesses in China issued by consulting firm China Beige Book.

The report noted headwinds to continued growth, pointing to deflationary pressure in manufacturing and commodities.

March's factory activity data "doesn't necessarily mean a stabilization in economic growth, but at least the pace of slowdown seemed to have been arrested," said Yang Weixiao, an economist at Founder Securities.

He and Standard Chartered's Mr. Ding think the recent exports slump and softening home sales likely knocked economic growth down a notch to 6.3% in the first quarter. Mr. Ding said Beijing's continued policy support should result in a more pronounced pickup in the second half of the year.

Liyan Qi