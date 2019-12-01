Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Manufacturing Gauge Shows 4th Month of Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 09:40pm EST

By Liyan Qi

BEIJING--A private gauge of China's factory activity showed an expansion for the fourth straight month in November, following a sharp rebound in an official gauge, indicating warming demand for Chinese goods.

The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.8 from 51.7 in October, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Monday. The reading stayed above the 50 mark that separates expansion in activity from contraction.

A component measuring new export orders had the first back-to-back monthly increase for over a year-and-a-half, Caixin and Markit said in a statement.

Respondents cited a recovery in overall demand while the employment subindex also improved, said Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group.

Despite the continued recovery in activity, "business confidence remained subdued, as concerns about policies and market conditions persisted, and their willingness to replenish stocks remained limited," Mr. Zhong said.

China last week held off from retaliating against the U.S. after President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters. Officials of both sides said they were still confident they can sign a partial trade deal in the coming weeks.

China's official manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. It was the first time since April that this key gauge of manufacturing activity registered above the 50 mark.

In an article published Sunday, China central bank Gov. Yi Gang said China won't resort to "competitive" quantitative easing even if other major economies are approaching zero interest rates.

The country's economic growth remains within a reasonable range and inflation is relatively mild overall, Mr. Yi wrote in an article published by the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi.

The Caixin PMI more closely tracks small, private manufacturers, while the official index focuses more on large, state-owned firms.

Many Chinese exporters are small and private firms. The official PMI has a larger sample base, surveying 3,000 manufacturers nationwide, while Caixin polls 500 companies.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
ZHONG AN GROUP LTD 4.35% 0.24 End-of-day quote.-9.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31pSouth Korea stocks rise on upbeat China factory activity data
RE
10:29pSafe-haven yen hits six-month low after upbeat Chinese factory activity
RE
10:11pJapan's third-quarter capex jumps as merchants boost investment pre-sales tax hike
RE
10:11pGlobal stocks tick up on upbeat China factory reports, trade talk hopes
RE
09:42pLabour to cut rail fares by a third
RE
09:40pChina Manufacturing Gauge Shows 4th Month of Expansion
DJ
09:34pSTATE COMPTROLLER TO CUOMO : Come Clean on Medicaid Cuts
DJ
09:20pJapan stocks rise by most in a month on positive Chinese data
RE
09:18pNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Time to get the farm ready for Christmas
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
3HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group