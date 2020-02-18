Log in
China Maple Leaf Educational : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DESPATCH OF OFFER DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL GENERAL CASH OFFER BY BALLAS CAPITAL LIMITED ON BEHALF OF MAPLE LEAF EDUCATION ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF KINGSLEY EDUGROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

02/18/2020 | 06:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of Kingsley Edugroup Limited, nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

Kingsley Edugroup Limited

中國楓葉教育集團有限公司*

皇岦國際教育企業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

with limited liability)

limited liability)

(Stock code: 1317)

(Stock code: 8105)

Maple Leaf Education Asia Pacific Limited

楓葉教育亞太有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong

with limited liability)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE DESPATCH OF OFFER DOCUMENT

IN RELATION TO

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL GENERAL CASH OFFER

BY BALLAS CAPITAL LIMITED

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE LEAF EDUCATION ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF KINGSLEY EDUGROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Reference is made to the joint announcement dated 29 January 2020 issued by Kingsley Edugroup Limited ("Kingsley" or "Offeree"), China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited and Maple Leaf Education Asia Pacific Limited (the "Offeror") (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among others, the Offer. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Joint Announcement and the Offer Document.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The Offer Document setting out, among others, details of the Offer, expected timetable of the Offer in respect of the Offer, together with the accompanying Acceptance Form, have been despatched to the Kingsley Shareholders and received by the Offeree on 19 February 2020.

Kingsley is preparing the Response Document which will include the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser and the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee of Kingsley in relation to the Offer. The Response Document is expected to be despatched on or before 4 March 2020.

The Kingsley Shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document and accompanying Acceptance Form, as well as the Response Document once it is available, before deciding whether to accept or reject the Offer. Kingsley Shareholders and/or potential investors of Kingsley are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Kingsley. The Offeror and the Offeree remind their respective associates of the dealing restrictions under the Takeovers Code and to disclose their permitted dealings, if any, in any securities of Kingsley.

By Order of the Board

By Order of the Board

China Maple Leaf Educational

Kingsley Edugroup

Systems Limited

Limited

Shu Liang Sherman Jen

Tan Sri Dato' Sri Goh Ming Choon

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chairman and Executive Director

By Order of the Board

Maple Leaf Education Asia Pacific Limited

Shu Liang Sherman Jen

Sole Director

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the sole director of the Offeror is Mr. Shu Liang Sherman Jen.

The sole director of the Offeror accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than those relating to the Kingsley Group) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Kingsley Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this joint announcement misleading.

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Shu Liang Sherman Jen

Ms. Jingxia Zhang

Mr. James William Beeke

Non-executive director:

Mr. Howard Robert Balloch

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Peter Humphrey Owen

Mr. Alan Shaver

Mr. Lap Tat Arthur Wong

The directors of Maple Leaf jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than those relating to the Kingsley Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Kingsley Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this joint misleading.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Offeree are:

Executive Directors:

Tan Sri Dato' Sri Goh Ming Choon

Dato' Goh Meng Keong

Dr. Chua Ping Yong

Independent non-executive Directors:

Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dato' Dr. Mohamed Salleh Bin Mohamed Yasin Tan Sri Dato' Hj Abd Karim Bin Shaikh Munisar

Prof. Dr. Rozainun Binti Abdul Aziz

The directors of Kingsley jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Offeror) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by Offeror Directors and Maple Leaf Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this joint announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on Kingsley's website at www.kingsley.edu.my.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 23:12:06 UTC
