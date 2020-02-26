UPDATE ON STATUS OF SATISFACTION OF OFFER CONDITIONS

As disclosed in the 1st Update Announcement, pursuant to the Irrevocable Undertakings, the Covenanting Kingsley Shareholders have accepted the Offer in respect of all of the Kingsley Shares owned by them. Subsequent to the publication of the 1st Update Announcement, the Offeror received notification from the Registrar, that valid acceptances of the Offer have been received in respect of 734,575,000 Kingsley Shares, representing approximately 91.82% of the voting rights in Kingsley as of 26 February 2020 and being at least 90% of the Offer Shares and not less than 90% of the Disinterested Kingsley Shares (being issued Kingsley Shares other than those being held by the Offeror or the Offeror Concert Parties), hence condition numbered (3) of the Offer Conditions as set out in the Offer Document has been satisfied as at the date of this joint announcement. There were no Kingsley Shares held, controlled or directed by the Offeror and Offeror Concert Parties before the commencement date of the Offer Period, and there were no Kingsley Shares and rights over Kingsley Shares acquired or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and Offeror Concert Parties during the Offer Period. There were no relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) in Kingsley which the Offeror or the Offeror Concert Parties has/have borrowed or lent.

The Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances in accordance with the note to Rule

15.3 of the Takeovers Code. Save and except the above Offer Condition as to acceptances and condition numbered (2) as disclosed in the 1st Update Announcement, none of the other Offer Conditions have been satisfied as at the date of this joint announcement. In accordance with Rule 15.7 of Takeovers Code, except with the consent of the Executive, all conditions must be fulfilled or the Offer must lapse within 21 days of the First Closing Date or of the date the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional as to acceptances, whichever is the later.

Further announcement(s) will be made in accordance with the Listing Rules, the GEM Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be) on the status and progress in connection with the satisfaction of the Offer Conditions as and when appropriate.

Pursuant to Note 2 to Rule 30.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror has received a certificate from the Registrar (the "Acceptance Certificate") that the number of acceptances received is in compliance with Note 1 to Rule 30.2 of the Takeovers Code. Copies of the Acceptance Certificate has been sent to the Executive and Ballas Capital, the financial adviser of Offeror on 26 February 2020.